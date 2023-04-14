REI Co-op members can hit the trails with up to 30% off bikes and cycling gear at the Spring Bike Sale

Hit the trails this spring with this REI sale on bikes and biking accessories.

Spring is in the air and it's time to get outside and have an adventure! If you need to stock up on essentials for the wilderness, REI is the place to shop. Even better, REI Co-op members can get epic savings on all sorts of outdoor gear. For those looking to put tires to the dirt this season, the REI bike sale is here to help.

Now through Monday, April 24, REI Co-op members can save up to 30% on bikes, helmets, gloves and more cycling accessories at the REI Spring Bike Sale. If you want to hit the trail ASAP, grab the Co-op Cycles DRT 1.1 bike on sale for 16% off at $498.99 with a SR Suntour suspension fork that gives you miles on miles of smooth riding and control. For something more casual, there's the Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike now 20% off at $1,198.99 with a 350-watt hub drive motor and five pedal assist motors.

Through Thursday, May 18, REI Co-op members can get a $30 bonus card for future purchases if they choose a lifetime membership. As a consumer co-op (REI is owned by its customer-members, instead of shareholders), REI invites shoppers to become owners through membership. An REI Co-op membership gives you an annual dividend of up to 10% back on eligible purchases that year, the ability to trade in gear for credit and exclusive access to sales and coupons.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you’ll be over the moon when you see what an REI Co-op membership can get you. No matter the outdoor conditions, the retailer promises threads and tools that can weather any element. Learn more about the program and start shopping smart today.

What is the REI Co-op?

The REI Co-op is a members-only reward community that offers special perks and benefits. The program is a consumer co-op, meaning REI is owned by its customers instead of shareholders or investors. Active REI Co-op members receive a Co-op Member Reward each year based on purchases made during that calendar year.

How does an REI Co-op membership work?

As a consumer co-op, REI Co-op members pay a one-time fee and are part of the REI community for life. Once you pay the $30 membership fee, your membership never expires. Members get access to benefits like up to 10% back annually on eligible purchases (Co-op Member Reward), free standard shipping, access to special offers and sales, member-exclusive bonus cards, early access to curated products and limited-edition gear, the ability to trade in used gear for credit and so much more.

How much does an REI Co-op membership cost?

The REI Co-op Membership costs $30 and is a lifetime membership. Right now, new members to the outdoor retailer’s consumer program can get an extra $30 bonus card for a lifetime membership.

