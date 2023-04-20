The REI Kindercone is the best kids' sleeping bag we tried—and it's ridiculously affordable

The REI Kindercone kids' sleeping bag is the best kids' sleeping bag we've tried.

Good-looking, affordable, and packed with smart features, the REI Kindercone kids' sleeping bag not only impressed us at every stage of testing, it’s also been my child’s go-to sleeping bag for the past five years.

$70 at REI

This cozy, comfy and durable kids’ sleeping bag will last your child all the way from toddler to late tween, thanks to its innovative attached stuff sack.

The attached stuff sack is unique to the Kindercone and arguably the bag’s best feature. Not only will it never get lost, but it can also be used to cinch the foot of the bag to your child’s exact size, creating a more compact sleep space for smaller kids.

The fact that you can effectively custom-size this sleeping bag, makes for a snugger setup and a warmer night’s sleep on cold nights.

The REI Kindercone kids' sleeping bag can be perfectly sized to your kids' height.

A drawcord around the hood and a thick draft tube around the zipper make for a well-insulated kids' sleeping bag on chilly nights all the way to high freezing temps. Likewise, the double zipper allows for ventilation when nights get hot.

Coming in some of the cutest colors and designs, kids love this bag and ran for it during our testing.

For campers under five feet tall, you won't regret purchasing the REI Kindercone. Whether your kid favors campouts in the backyard, their grandparents' living room or in the great outdoors, it will perform beyond expectations and it is sure to last for years.

