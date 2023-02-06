REI Systems Recognized as an Elev8 GovCon Honoree

STERLING, Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems has been recognized as a 2023 Elev8 GovCon honoree. The list represents select federal government contractors which have been identified as culture-first organizations based on outstanding results in corporate culture, inclusivity, mission focus, and exemplification of innovation through technology.

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives.

REI Systems was selected for the award based off its strong sense of community through its philanthropic REI Cares program, its employee impact groups, its internal employee recognition programs, which helps motivate employees to focus on public sector missions, and its partnerships with small and disadvantaged businesses. These characteristics were defined as being drivers to Elev8 GovCon.

REI's CEO Shyam Salona stated, "The Federal government contracting sector continues to be one of the most competitive marketplaces. Therefore, it's crucial that we continue to bring efficient and effective solutions to our customers, but also prioritize a corporate culture that demonstrates excellence, making REI a guidepost for talent, partners, and clients."

