U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.72
    +32.56 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,096.24
    +258.08 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,738.41
    +57.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.76
    +6.26 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.70
    -0.56 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0730
    -0.2360 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,173.88
    -1,438.58 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.34
    -12.10 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Reid Collins Named the Top Business Torts Practice in the U.S. by The National Law Journal

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized trial boutique Reid Collins & Tsai LLP has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last decade, capping off a record-setting first half of 2021 in being named the Business Torts Law Firm of the Year by The National Law Journal at the Elite Trial Lawyers Awards dinner in New York City.

Reid Collins &amp; Tsai LLP
Reid Collins & Tsai LLP

"Reid Collins & Tsai LLP named the Business Torts Law Firm of the Year by The National Law Journal"

The editors and reporters of The National Law Journal survey the nation to identify the country's top litigation teams performing cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs to create its exclusive Elite Trial Lawyers rankings. Reid Collins triumphed over stiff competition from some of the legal industry's best-known names.

"I'm enormously proud of what our team has achieved over the past decade, and this recognition is a testament to our firm's commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice on behalf of our clients," said William T. Reid, IV. "Last year was our best year, the first half of 2021 has been the most successful in our history by every metric, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum."

The accolade is the most recent in an impressive string of awards and recognitions from major legal industry observers. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for bringing numerous landmark cases and obtaining remarkable results to become one of the top plaintiff litigation and trial teams in the nation by Benchmark Litigation, Chambers, Law360, and The American Lawyer, among others.

Since its foundation in 2009, Reid Collins has gone from strength to strength, garnering headlines and procuring precedent-setting wins for investors, shareholders and corporate clients. From tandem jury and bench trial wins and a $121 million judgment in June on behalf of defrauded investors in the $121 million Credit Suisse case, to limiting fraudulent conduct by bad actors in restricting the scope of the 546(e) safe harbor defense under the Bankruptcy Code in Merit Management, to the creation of powerful precedent addressing fraud and wrongdoing by foreign companies and actors in the Renren derivative litigation, the firm has developed a national reputation for successfully trying complex commercial and financial cases.

Having obtained and preserved billions of dollars in judgments, settlements and value in myriad fraud, insolvency and professional liability matters, Reid Collins is currently pursuing claims in cases spanning the country and the globe involving some of the biggest collapses and frauds in the world.

About Reid Collins & Tsai LLP
Reid Collins & Tsai LLP is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' trial firms, litigating complex business disputes and achieving billions of dollars in settlements and judgments for its clients. Its team is comprised of accomplished trial lawyers, including former federal prosecutors, who have extensive experience prosecuting financial fraud and corporate malfeasance cases, bankruptcy and insolvency related litigation, professional liability claims, and cross-border disputes. The firm represents fund managers, investor groups, trustees, receivers, liquidators, international banks, companies, governmental entities, and individuals in federal and state courts across the country.

For more information visit www.reidcollins.com

Austin | Dallas | New York | Washington D.C. | Wilmington

Contact:
Alexander Coxe
212.365.4792
acoxe@reidcollins.com

Amanda Lornson
512.647.6117
alornson@reidcollins.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reid-collins-named-the-top-business-torts-practice-in-the-us-by-the-national-law-journal-301347482.html

SOURCE Reid Collins & Tsai LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Dak Prescott to miss Hall of Fame Game as Cowboys, QB take 'step back' in shoulder rehabilitation

    Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the team would be 'more conservative' with Dak Prescott's timeline for return from a strained shoulder.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for some U.S. customers, staff (Aug. 2)

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday confirmed that all its customers and staff will need to start wearing masks again inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.

  • Activision Blizzard to report Q2 earnings amid harassment scandal, C-Suite shakeup

    Activision Blizzard is set to report its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, amid its ongoing harassment scandal.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Apple’s Advertising Business Is Bigger Than You Think. It Could Get Bigger Still.

    Growth drivers include Apple's addition of search ads in China, higher ad loads, and the introduction of banner ads to the App Store, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Ernst & Young, auditors to pay over $10 million to settle SEC charges

    Ernst & Young, partner James Herring and former partners James Young and Curt Fochtmann interfered with a public company's selection of an auditor threatening their ability to remain objective and impartial as auditors, the SEC said. The agency brought related charges against William Stiehl, previously chief accounting officer at the company which the SEC did not name, for his misconduct in the selection process, known as a request for proposal process.

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Pemex’s Temperature Bump Swells Oil Giant’s Production Figures

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleos Mexicanos is measuring crude production at a warmer temperature than government regulators, inadvertently inflating the oil giant’s output figures, according to people familiar with the practice.Pemex gauges hydrocarbon production at 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), rather than the National Hydrocarbons Commission’s 15.56 Celsius standard, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.When combined with Pemex’s longstandi

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Pepsi sells Tropicana in $3.3bn deal as juice falls out of favour

    Drinks giant Pepsi is selling juice brand Tropicana in a $3.3bn (£2.4bn) deal as health-conscious consumers ditch sugary drinks in favour of lower-calorie options.

  • BMW says chip shortage, raw material prices to hit second half

    LONDON (Reuters) -BMW raised its 2021 profit forecast on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would hurt its performance in the second half of the year. BMW has been less affected by the chip shortage than some of its peers which has been attributed to its strong relations with its suppliers. "We continue to regard BMW as one of the best operators in the autos industry," Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst wrote in a client note on the results.