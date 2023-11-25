Advertisement
Reidel Turns Down Invitation to Join Milei’s Team, Clarin Says

Michael O'Boyle

(Bloomberg) -- Demian Reidel has turned down an invitation to lead Argentina’s central bank in the administration of President-elect Javier Milei, Clarin reported on its website, citing people familiar with the move that it didn’t name.

Bloomberg previously reported that Milei had tapped Reidel and Luis Caputo, two former officials who held key posts during Mauricio Macri’s presidency from 2015 to 2019, to lead his economic team.

Read More: Markets Cheer as Milei Drops Dollarization for Macri Brass

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

