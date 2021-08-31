U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Reilly Law Announces that Eighth Circuit Affirms $106 Million Judgment in Bank Trustee Breach of Duty Case

Reilly LLP
·3 min read

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reilly Law announced today that the Eighth Circuit affirmed a $106 million judgment previously entered in the Eastern District of Missouri on a bank trustee breach of fiduciary duty case. The combined judgment was entered in 2019 against PNC Bank by Senior United States District Judge E. Richard Webber of the Eastern District of Missouri who presided over the five-week trial.

“This is a great day for our clients, Jo Ann Howard, and everyone involved in the state insurance guaranty association system,” said Dan Reilly, Colorado attorney who served as lead trial counsel and argued before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on the matter in January. “Our clients have been relentless and patient in their pursuit of these claims against PNC. I am quite confident that they will continue to take the steps necessary to bring this case to its ultimate conclusion.”

The Eighth Circuit rejected all four of PNC’s arguments for reversal, finding that Judge Webber’s awards of compensatory and punitive damages, prejudgment interest and attorneys’ fee were supported by Allegiant Bank’s “systematic breach of trust” and “intentional misconduct” which enabled a fraudulent scheme to persist throughout the bank’s term as trustee, resulting in substantial trust losses to thousands of Missouri consumer beneficiaries.

The case was brought against PNC Bank by Jo Ann Howard and Associates, P.C., the Special Deputy Receiver, 35 state guaranty associations and their national organization, the National Organization of Life and Health Insurance Guaranty Associations (NOLHGA). The litigation arose out of a multi-state fraud scheme involving National Prearranged Services, Inc. (NPS), a Missouri-based preneed funeral contracts seller and its two related insurance companies domiciled in Texas.

The judgment against PNC Bank which was affirmed included: compensatory damages in the amount of $72,287,615, punitive damages in the amount of $15,000,000, prejudgment interest in the amount of $12,200,000, and attorneys’ fees in the amount of $7,000,000.

“Additional interest is running daily on the judgment and will be added to the final combined judgment,” said Reilly.

The Reilly Trial Team included: Dan Reilly, Clare Pennington, Michael Robertson, John McHugh, Robert Kelly, Farrell Carfield, Tony Giacomini, Stephen Segall, Larry Pozner and St. Louis local counsel Marcy Graham. The trial team was supported by lead paralegal Mitzi Burkitt, and paralegals Autumn Blesh and Brandie Silva. Kyle Loving and Vera Lucero provided graphic design and visual strategy support and Colin Pitet served as the team’s in-trial presentation technician.

About Reilly LLP

On August 1, 2021, lawyers and team members from Reilly LLP, a Denver-based trial firm, joined forces with Fennemore, named the #1 fastest growing BigLaw firm in the country by Law.com. As leading Colorado trial lawyers, the Denver-based trial team has extensive national and commercial litigation experience and a current emphasis on complex trustee and fiduciary litigation. By joining Fennemore, the Reilly lawyers bring together 175+ years of combined experience and talent and will continue to provide clients with advice and counsel based on extensive national litigation experience and be better able to service their needs through the diverse service offerings of Fennemore.

For more information about Fennemore, visit https://www.fennemorelaw.com.

Media Contact:
Susan Reilly
Reilly Connect
Susan.reilly@reillyconnect.com
312.402.2397


