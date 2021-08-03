Reilly LLP, Leading Colorado Trial and Litigation Firm Joins Forces with Fennemore

DENVER, Colorado, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reilly LLP announced today that it has officially joined Fennemore, a full-service law firm with a 135-year history and geographic footprint stretching from Colorado to California to Arizona and Nevada. Fennemore was recently named the #1 fastest-growing BigLaw firm in the country according to Law.com.



“Since opening our doors in 2000, we have strived to be the very best using our own non-traditional approach,” said Dan Reilly, founder, Reilly LLP. “Fennemore has a contemporary entrepreneurial spirit and growth strategy and is at the leading edge of the intersection of business and law. Our lawyers and professionals are inspired to be a part of Fennemore’s expansion throughout Colorado and to shaping the law firm of the future.”

Reilly Law attorneys including Dan Reilly, Clare Pennington, Michael Robertson, John McHugh, Bob Kelly, Tony Giacomini, and Stephen Segall, along with the Firm’s professional staff join Fennemore’s roughly 175 lawyers and 170 allied legal professionals effective August 1, 2021.

“We are really honored to have Reilly LLP join Fennemore in our quest to grow and strengthen our footprint throughout the West,” said James Goodnow, Chief Executive Officer, Fennemore. “Reilly’s trial orientation is both recognized and sought after nationally and was built from the ground up in Denver. We know that the combination of Reilly’s exemplary reputation and Fennemore’s tradition of innovation, commitment to sustained excellence and a client-focused approach that permeates our firm’s culture will be a win-win.”

About Fennemore

Founded in 1885, Fennemore is an NLJ250 law firm that helps businesses thrive. Whether launching start-ups with its venture accelerator, leading high-stakes mergers and acquisitions for Fortune 500 companies, or handling bet-the-company litigation for growth-phase enterprises, Fennemore has the back of businesses. You can learn more about the firm and its offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada at FennemoreLaw.com.

About Reilly LLP

Reilly LLP is a leading Colorado trial law and litigation firm, that has handled complex civil matters and commercial litigation across the country for both plaintiffs and defendants involving significant liability exposure and the likelihood of going to trial. Reilly’s lawyers have appeared as lead counsel for Fortune 500 companies and have handled matters in more than 40 states. For two decades Reilly has represented National Football League member the Denver Broncos and its related organizations including successfully trying major bet-the-company litigation. Reilly recently served as lead counsel defending the trustees of the Patrick D. Bowlen Revocable Trust in litigation concerning Mr. Bowlen’s Trust, estate, and succession of the ownership and control of the Denver Broncos NFL franchise. On July 13, 2021, the trial Court’s issued a public order dismissing the claims, holding that the Bowlen Trust was valid and enforceable and that the Bowlen Trustees have full and complete authority to administer the Trust.

Reilly and its trial-tested attorneys are annually highly ranked in the international publication Chambers USA in the following categories: Litigation; and, Litigation General Commercial and consistently listed in The Best Lawyers in America publication under the categories: Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, and Personal Injury. For the past four years, Dan Reilly has been the only lawyer in Colorado ranked with the “Individual Star” Lawyer designation by Chambers USA in the General Litigation category. Dan Reilly has the distinction of also being named three times by Chambers USA as “Lawyer of the Year” including: Bet-The-Company (2009), Denver Personal Injury (2010) and Denver Litigation-Banking and Finance (2015). In fact, Dan was the first Colorado lawyer ever named, Bet-The-Company “Lawyer of the Year” (2009).

Contact Information

For Reilly LLP

Susan Reilly 312.402.2397

Susan.reilly@reillyconnect.com



