Reinforced Plastics Global Market Report 2023: Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives Market Growth

Global Reinforced Plastics Market to Reach $314.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Reinforced Plastics estimated at US$240.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$314.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Carbon Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$75.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glass Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Reinforced Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Reinforced Plastics: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Growing Use Case Across Core Sectors: Cornerstone for Present and Future Growth

Thrust towards Lightweight Materials Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Key Benefits Offered Augment Market Prospects

Low Weight

High Strength, Stiffness & Resiliency

Low Thermal Expansion & Thermal Insulation

Resistance to Corrosive Elements

Resistance to Magnetic & Electric Forces

Chemical Inertness

Design, Fabrication & Installation Flexibilities

Life Time Cost Savings

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

China Plays Pivotal Role in Asia-Pacific's Predominance

Revenue Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Robust

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Reinforced Plastics Market

STable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Reinforced Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics Drives Market Growth

Select Applications of GFRP by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot

Technological Advancements Enhance Appeal & Image

Bright Outlook for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Factors Driving Consumption Growth of CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP to Make Robust Gains

PAN Remains the Key Raw Material

Research on High-Strength CFRPs to Reduce Waste

Cost of Carbon Fiber - A Major Limiting Factor

Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Gain Share in Demanding Applications

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut Above the Rest

Glass-Carbon Fiber Hybrid Composites Gain Prominence

Transportation/Automotive: The Most Important End-Use Sector

End-Use Sector

Reinforced Plastics to Emerge as Mainstream Materials for Automakers

Development of Innovative Technologies for Carbon Fiber Usage in Mass Production

Sustained Thrust on CO2 Reductions Fuels Uptake of Reinforced Plastics

Growing Interest in Fuel Efficient Vehicles Augments Demand

Reinforced Thermoplastics - The Ultimate Choice of Car Makers

Growing Importance of Versatile Composites in Modern Construction Projects Favors Market Prospects

Key Drivers of Reinforced Plastics in Building & Construction Sector in a Nutshell

GFRP Set to Emerge as Mainstream Construction Material

CFRP Finds Increased Usage in Construction Projects

Uptrend in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Reinforced Plastics to Make Inroads into Electrical & Electronic Industry

Consumer Products: A Niche Market for Reinforced Plastics

CFRP Evolves into Core Material in High-End Consumer Products

Reinforced Plastics Suffice Lightweighting Needs of Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

Reinforced Plastics Find Favor in Aircraft Interiors

Reinforced Plastics Gain Impetus in Marine Applications

Corrosion Resistant Equipment: An Established End-Use Vertical

Reinforced Plastics Assume Critical Importance in Wind Energy Domain

Trend towards Longer Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Composites Market

A Comparative Analysis for Carbon Fiber & Glass Fibers in Wind Energy Applications

Reinforced Plastics Go Natural

Biodegradable Composites: Truly Natural

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

