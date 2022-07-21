U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Reinforcing Business Sustainability with Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2022

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP), an event of Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, and Asia's leading trade event on empowering manufacturing and related industries with Industry 4.0, returns in 2022 for its fifth edition. With the theme 'Industry 4.0 for Business Sustainability', this year's ITAP deep-dives into trends and developments across three key dimensions influencing the magnitude of sustainable business development for advanced manufacturing and its related sectors locally, regionally and globally.

ITAP Logo
The three dimensions – Digitalisation, Talent & Workforce Development and Environmental Sustainability – are key for companies to further reinforce and strengthen capabilities in staying prepared for disruptions in global supply chains. These three key areas explore the adoption of I4.0 to achieve the following outcomes respectively:

  • Digitalisation: Seamless process flow, greater productivity with lower transaction costs and operational excellence, through integration of systems, data and people with innovative I4.0 tools, data analytics and technologies

  • Talent & Workforce Development: A better prepared workforce with the right skillsets and talent for business transformation, through adoption of the human-robot collaborative system approach

  • Environmental Sustainability: Reduction of carbon footprint and CO2 emissions, allowing companies to maintain green sustainability throughout the value chain by implementing appropriate mitigation measures from I4.0 migration

After its successful return last year with a physical exhibition format, ITAP 2022 expects to welcome close to 200 exhibitors and 18,000 trade attendees from the region over three event days, with a line-up of showcases and activities to enrich and accelerate their business transformation journeys.

Voice of the Markets @ Penang and Ho Chi Minh City

In the lead up to ITAP 2022, Voice of the Markets - ITAP's curated series of regional roadshows focusing on demystifying current industry issues and heightening participants' awareness of critical business needs - will again be making its rounds in the region. Having concluded its digital sessions for Indonesia and Thailand recently, the series moves to Penang and Ho Chi Minh City on 26 July and 10 August respectively. Supported by local government agencies, industry leaders and experts, these roadshows highlight the countries' roles as Southeast Asia's powerhouses in steering the regional manufacturing landscape, supporting regional manufacturers and local enterprises on their digitalisation journeys.

  • Malaysia
    Supported by PKT Logistics and in collaboration with ST Microelectronics and Epicor, Penang's edition will delve into public-private partnerships and case studies to examine returns of investment, issues of accountability and sustainability, and the debate on talent development in pursuing sustainable futures for the country's manufacturing industries. Held at The Ship Campus Penang, the roadshow will be accompanied by breakout sessions in design thinking, drone technology applications and a panel discussion on digital economy investment.

  • Vietnam
    Organised with the support of the Vietnam Electronics Industries Association and in collaboration with BECAMEX (Vietnam's leading industrial and urban real estate development group) and World Trade Center Binh Duong New City (WTC BCEC), Vietnam's edition features a panel discussion on opportunities of I4.0 adoption to advance industrial growth and a fireside chat on digital transformation within the workforce to boost employee experience and attract talent.

Find out more about ITAP 2022 at industrial-transformation.com. To attend Voice of the Markets regional roadshows, sign up at

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

SOURCE Constellar

