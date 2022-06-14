Reinforcing Success – Fluidic Propulsive System™ Development & New Crowdfunding Initiative

Jetoptera, Inc.

EDMONDS, Wash., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jetoptera announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise via StartEngine. We are creating a transformative aerospace propulsion system and capability to evolve vertical takeoff and landing aircraft beyond propellers and rotors.



Jetoptera invites you to be the catalyst, a pioneer, and adventurer with us on this amazing journey to bring forth a safe, quiet multi-use method of propulsion which is focused on S/VTOL, small and medium helicopter replacement with missions spanning logistics, air ambulance, VIP transportation and commonplace aerial mobility, as well as on high-speed VTOL, and wing in ground effect maritime craft, that can scale to a vast array of sizes and applications.

“We are encouraged and enthusiastic about the extensive data we are collecting with the support of the US Air Force to refine the design of our new scalable prototype FPS™ based vehicles,” said Founder and CEO Dr. Andrei Evulet. “Advancements in such a transformational capability as Fluidic Propulsive Systems and their integration into advanced airframe designs demands our attention, focus and determination to make FPS™ propelled vehicles in the air, land and sea commonplace in the years to come.”

To learn more about your Jetoptera Crowdfunded investment opportunity, please go to https://www.startengine.com/jetoptera/

ABOUT JETOPTERA

Jetoptera is a propulsion system, drone, and aerial mobility startup with the vision to create a world where aerial mobility is commonplace. To that end, we have developed and demonstrated a unique Fluidic Propulsive System™ integrated with a novel airframe, protected by 60 granted and allowed patents and another 100+ pending. This has many advantages over other approaches: faster, simpler, quieter, more compact, and lower cost. Our distributed propulsion system lends itself naturally to our mission, to create vertical and short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) aircraft, with other applications such as wing in ground effect vehicles to enable unmatched speed, range, payload, and efficiency to transport cargo and people.

Story continues

Contact

Todd Newton

Vice President

+1 (703) 589-3739

info@jetoptera.com

Facebook | LinkedIn



