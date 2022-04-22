U.S. markets closed

Reinsurance Market Analysis| Global Industry Trends & Forecast |CAGR 10.1% by 2026 | Technavio segmentation based on Product and Geography

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reinsurance Market share is expected to grow by USD 328.62 billion at a CAGR of over 10.1% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Reinsurance Market 2022-2026

The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Sample Report on the Reinsurance Market Right Away!

All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analysis is focused in a better way helping you with decision-making strategies.

Top Key Players in the Reinsurance Market are covered as:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • Arch Capital Group Ltd.

  • Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • China Reinsurance Group Corp.

  • DZ Bank

  • Everest Re Group Ltd.

  • General Insurance Corporation of India

  • Great West Lifeco Inc.

  • Hannover Re

  • Korean Reinsurance Co.

  • Lloyds and Corp.

  • Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings Inc.

  • MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc.

  • Munich Reinsurance Co.

  • Odyssey Group Holdings Inc.

  • PartnerRe Ltd.

  • QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

  • RenaissanceRe holdings

  • SCOR SE

  • Swiss Re Ltd.

  • The Toa Reinsurance Co.An Ltd.

Key Market Dynamics

One of the main drivers of reinsurance market growth is the growing awareness of insurance products in emerging regions. Another trend contributing to market growth is fluctuating interest rates on reinsurance premiums. However, cybercrime vulnerability is one of the reasons limiting the reinsurance market's expansion.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the reinsurance market.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Reinsurance Market Split by Product

  • Reinsurance Market Split by Geography

APAC will account for 35 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important reinsurance markets. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the projection period, APAC's reinsurance industry will benefit from economic restructuring.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global reinsurance industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global reinsurance industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global reinsurance industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global reinsurance market?

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

The reinsurance market research report presents critical information and factual data about the reinsurance industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the reinsurance market study.

Why buy?

  • Identify growth Strategies across markets

  • Analyze your competitor's market

  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying Reinsurance Market report Now! Download Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:

Vacation Rental Market in Europe by Management and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Content Marketing Market by Objective, Platform, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Reinsurance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 328.62 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.3

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Arch Capital Group Ltd., Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Reinsurance Group Corp., DZ Bank, Everest Re Group Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Great West Lifeco Inc., Hannover Re, Korean Reinsurance Co., Lloyds and Corp., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings Inc., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Odyssey Group Holdings Inc., PartnerRe Ltd., QBE Insurance Group Ltd., RenaissanceRe holdings, SCOR SE, Swiss Re Ltd., and The Toa Reinsurance Co.A Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Non-life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arch Capital Group Ltd.

  • 10.4 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 10.6 China Reinsurance Group Corp.

  • 10.7 Everest Re Group Ltd.

  • 10.8 General Insurance Corporation of India

  • 10.9 Hannover Re

  • 10.10 Lloyds and Corp.

  • 10.11 Munich Reinsurance Co.

  • 10.12 Swiss Re Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

