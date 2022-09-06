Reinsurance Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 328.62 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing awareness of insurance products in emerging markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The reinsurance market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the reinsurance market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Latest market research report titled Reinsurance Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The report on the reinsurance market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 10.1% and register an incremental growth of USD 328.62 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: vulnerability to cybercrimes and lower interest rates due to market softening.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of insurance products in emerging markets.

The insurance market in developing countries is growing rapidly. People have been proactively buying insurance for life and health, property, and casualty. The rising awareness of the importance of insurance among people and the presence of stricter government regulations are leading to an increase in the sale of insurance products. All these factors are driving the growth of the global reinsurance market.

"Increasing geriatric population and the emergence of new products in the market will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global reinsurance market is fragmented in nature. The vendors are from all over the world, mainly from the US, the UK, and some Asian countries. Key players operating in the global reinsurance market include Swiss Re, Munich Re, Berkshire Hathaway, and Lloyds. The global reinsurance market is in its growth phase. Large vendors are acquiring smaller vendors to expand their product portfolios and expand their market shares. There are other prominent vendors as well, which hold a significant position in the market. The market demands innovation and better service.

To survive in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in end-user preferences constitute significant risks for vendors.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Product: non-life reinsurance and life insurance

Geography: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Based on the product, the non-life insurance segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by growth in property insurance and specialty insurance policies such as energy, marine, and aviation.

In terms of region, APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 35% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by increasing purchasing power and rising awareness among people.

The complete report on the global reinsurance market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period.

The reinsurance market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the reinsurance market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the reinsurance market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the reinsurance market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the reinsurance market?



Reinsurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 328.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.3 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arch Capital Group Ltd., Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Reinsurance Group Corp., DZ Bank, Everest Re Group Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Great West Lifeco Inc., Hannover Re, Korean Reinsurance Co., Lloyds and Corp., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings Inc., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Odyssey Group Holdings Inc., PartnerRe Ltd., QBE Insurance Group Ltd., RenaissanceRe holdings, SCOR SE, Swiss Re Ltd., and The Toa Reinsurance Co.A Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Non-life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arch Capital Group Ltd.

10.4 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

10.6 China Reinsurance Group Corp.

10.7 Everest Re Group Ltd.

10.8 General Insurance Corporation of India

10.9 Hannover Re

10.10 Lloyds and Corp.

10.11 Munich Reinsurance Co.

10.12 Swiss Re Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

