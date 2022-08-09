Reinsurance Market Size to Grow by USD 328.62 billion, Increasing Awareness of Insurance Products in Emerging Markets to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reinsurance Market by Product (Non-life Reinsurance and Life Insurance) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the reinsurance market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 328.62 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Reinsurance Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The i ncreasing awareness of insurance products in emerging markets is driving the market. In these countries, the insurance market grew sluggishly in the past few years due to a lack of awareness. However, the market for insurance and reinsurance is expected to grow in these countries in the coming years owing to the increase in awareness. This is increasing the sale of insurance in such countries.

Market Challenge: Vulnerability to cybercrimes is challenging market growth. The misappropriation of data on devices or the cloud and the selling of clients' confidential information to competitors can affect the market. Moreover, cybersecurity failure can lead to significant monetary loss. For instance, the insurance and reinsurance business made a loss of $2.7 billion from the Petya/NotPetya cyber-attack as a result of silent cyber exposure. Such exposure happens when insurance or reinsurance products fail to eliminate cyber risks. Such loss of data can limit the global reinsurance market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The reinsurance market report is segmented by product (non-life reinsurance and life insurance) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for reinsurance in APAC.

Vendor Landscape

The reinsurance market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendors are from different countries across the world, including the US, the UK, and some Asian countries. The global reinsurance market is in its growth phase. Moreover, large vendors are acquiring smaller vendors to expand their product portfolios and market shares. The market requires innovation and better service. Hence, to survive in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Some Companies Mentioned

Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China Reinsurance Group Corp.

DZ Bank

Everest Re Group Ltd.

General Insurance Corporation of India

Great West Lifeco Inc.

Hannover Re

Korean Reinsurance Co.

Lloyds and Corp.

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings Inc.

MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc.

Munich Reinsurance Co.

Odyssey Group Holdings Inc.

PartnerRe Ltd.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

RenaissanceRe holdings

SCOR SE

Swiss Re Ltd.

The Toa Reinsurance Co.A Ltd.

Reinsurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 328.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.3 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arch Capital Group Ltd., Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Reinsurance Group Corp., DZ Bank, Everest Re Group Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Great West Lifeco Inc., Hannover Re, Korean Reinsurance Co., Lloyds and Corp., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings Inc., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Odyssey Group Holdings Inc., PartnerRe Ltd., QBE Insurance Group Ltd., RenaissanceRe holdings, SCOR SE, Swiss Re Ltd., and The Toa Reinsurance Co.A Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Non-life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arch Capital Group Ltd.

10.4 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

10.6 China Reinsurance Group Corp.

10.7 Everest Re Group Ltd.

10.8 General Insurance Corporation of India

10.9 Hannover Re

10.10 Lloyds and Corp.

10.11 Munich Reinsurance Co.

10.12 Swiss Re Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

