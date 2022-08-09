Reinsurance Market Size to Grow by USD 328.62 billion, Increasing Awareness of Insurance Products in Emerging Markets to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reinsurance Market by Product (Non-life Reinsurance and Life Insurance) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the reinsurance market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 328.62 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report Now
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: The increasing awareness of insurance products in emerging markets is driving the market. In these countries, the insurance market grew sluggishly in the past few years due to a lack of awareness. However, the market for insurance and reinsurance is expected to grow in these countries in the coming years owing to the increase in awareness. This is increasing the sale of insurance in such countries.
Market Challenge: Vulnerability to cybercrimes is challenging market growth. The misappropriation of data on devices or the cloud and the selling of clients' confidential information to competitors can affect the market. Moreover, cybersecurity failure can lead to significant monetary loss. For instance, the insurance and reinsurance business made a loss of $2.7 billion from the Petya/NotPetya cyber-attack as a result of silent cyber exposure. Such exposure happens when insurance or reinsurance products fail to eliminate cyber risks. Such loss of data can limit the global reinsurance market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio provides key drivers, trends, and challenges to help businesses make effective decisions. View our FREE Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
The reinsurance market report is segmented by product (non-life reinsurance and life insurance) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for reinsurance in APAC.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Vendor Landscape
The reinsurance market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vendors are from different countries across the world, including the US, the UK, and some Asian countries. The global reinsurance market is in its growth phase. Moreover, large vendors are acquiring smaller vendors to expand their product portfolios and market shares. The market requires innovation and better service. Hence, to survive in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.
Some Companies Mentioned
Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
China Reinsurance Group Corp.
DZ Bank
Everest Re Group Ltd.
General Insurance Corporation of India
Great West Lifeco Inc.
Hannover Re
Korean Reinsurance Co.
Lloyds and Corp.
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings Inc.
MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc.
Munich Reinsurance Co.
Odyssey Group Holdings Inc.
PartnerRe Ltd.
QBE Insurance Group Ltd.
RenaissanceRe holdings
SCOR SE
Swiss Re Ltd.
The Toa Reinsurance Co.A Ltd.
Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.
Related Reports
Travel Insurance Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Insurance Brokerage Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Reinsurance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 328.62 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.3
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arch Capital Group Ltd., Axis Capital Holdings Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Reinsurance Group Corp., DZ Bank, Everest Re Group Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, Great West Lifeco Inc., Hannover Re, Korean Reinsurance Co., Lloyds and Corp., Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings Inc., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Munich Reinsurance Co., Odyssey Group Holdings Inc., PartnerRe Ltd., QBE Insurance Group Ltd., RenaissanceRe holdings, SCOR SE, Swiss Re Ltd., and The Toa Reinsurance Co.A Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Non-life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Life reinsurance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Arch Capital Group Ltd.
10.4 Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.
10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
10.6 China Reinsurance Group Corp.
10.7 Everest Re Group Ltd.
10.8 General Insurance Corporation of India
10.9 Hannover Re
10.10 Lloyds and Corp.
10.11 Munich Reinsurance Co.
10.12 Swiss Re Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reinsurance-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-328-62-billion-increasing-awareness-of-insurance-products-in-emerging-markets-to-boost-market-growth----technavio-301601431.html
SOURCE Technavio