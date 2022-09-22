Reitmans (Canada) Limited Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Q2 revenue increased by 33.0% to $229.2 million

Q2 Adjusted ROA1 increased by 193% to $37.8 million

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 increased by 144% to $39.6 million

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Company is very encouraged with its results of operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Results from operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 are the strongest in the last ten comparative quarters. The Company successfully emerged from the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") proceedings in January 2022 with a clear vision and direction. Effective restructuring of the banners, new branding initiatives and a customer-centric product offering all contributed to the success reflected in our year to date fiscal 2023 results. The Company successfully mitigated difficult economic headwinds and supply chain delays by closely managing logistics and inventory levels. In addition, the Company benefited from increased consumer spending and favorable year-over-year exchange rates. Short-term, preferential rent arrangements put in place while under CCAA protection also contributed to the quarter performance.

Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons of results for the 13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 ("second quarter of 2023") are against results for the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 ("second quarter of 2022") and all comparisons of results for the 26 weeks ended July 30, 2022 ("year to date fiscal 2023") are against results for the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 ("year to date fiscal 2022").

13 weeks ended July 30, 2022

Sales for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $56.9 million, or 33.0%, to $229.2 million. More of the Company's stores were open as there were no government imposed lockdowns during the second quarter of 2023 as compared to a partial lockdown of the Company's stores network during the second quarter of 2022. Increased customer traffic in stores, higher average transaction value and less markdowns and promotional discounting contributed to the increase in sales, despite an overall net reduction of 7 stores. The Company's e-commerce sales continue to be strong representing approximately 25%1 of the total sales for the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 increased $43.0 million to $138.7 million as compared with $95.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the second quarter of 2023 increased to 60.5% from 55.5% for the second quarter of 2022. The increase both in gross profit and as a percentage of sales is primarily attributable to lower markdowns and promotional activity in the second quarter of 2023, partially offset by higher supply chain costs, including merchandise freight costs as ongoing global shipping industry disruptions required utilizing air and premium-rate ocean freight shipments to meet customer demand.

Net earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $37.3 million ($0.76 basic and diluted earnings per share) as compared with $23.9 million net earnings ($0.49 basic and diluted earnings per share) for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted results from operating activities ("Adjusted ROA") for the second quarter of 2023 was $37.8 million as compared with $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $24.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 was $39.6 million as compared to $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $23.4 million.

26 weeks ended July 30, 2022

Sales for the year to date fiscal 2023 increased by $89.6 million, or 30.5%, to $383.1 million. More of the Company's stores were open as there were no government imposed lockdowns during the year to date fiscal 2023 as compared to a partial lockdown of the Company's stores network during the year to date fiscal 2022. Increased customer traffic in stores, higher average transaction value and less markdowns and promotional discounting contributed to the increase in sales, despite an overall net reduction of 7 stores. The Company's e-commerce sales continue to be strong representing approximately 27%1 of the total sales for the year to date fiscal 2023.

Gross profit for the year to date fiscal 2023 increased $67.1 million to $222.7 million as compared with $155.6 million for the year to date fiscal 2022. Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the year to date fiscal 2023 increased to 58.1% from 53.0% for the year to date fiscal 2022. The increase both in gross profit and as a percentage of sales is primarily attributable to lower markdowns and promotional activity in the year to date fiscal 2023 combined with a favourable foreign exchange impact on U.S. dollar denominated purchases included in cost of goods sold, partially offset by higher supply chain costs, including merchandise freight costs as ongoing global shipping industry disruptions required utilizing air and premium-rate ocean freight shipments to meet customer demand.

Net earnings from continuing operations for the year to date fiscal 2023 was $35.6 million ($0.73 basic and diluted earnings per share) as compared with $23.9 million ($0.49 basic and diluted earnings per share) for the year to date fiscal 2022, an increase of $11.7 million.

Adjusted ROA for the year to date fiscal 2023 was $36.8 million as compared with a loss of $3.5 million for the year to date fiscal 2022, an increase of $40.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year to date fiscal 2023 was $42.7 million as compared to $4.0 million for the year to date fiscal 2022, an increase of $38.7 million.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. As at July 30, 2022, the Company operated 404 stores consisting of 236 Reitmans, 91 Penningtons and 77 RW&CO.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Supplementary Financial measures

This press announcement makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for the Company's analysis of its financial information reported under IFRS.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press announcement discusses adjusted earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations") and adjusted results from operating activities ("Adjusted ROA") and both are considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press announcement also indicates Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as a percentage of sales and is considered a non-GAAP financial ratio. The intent of presenting Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted ROA is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as net earnings (loss) before income tax expense/recovery, interest income, interest expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, adjusted for the impact of certain items, including a deduction of interest expense and depreciation relating to leases accounted for under IFRS 16, Leases, Federal subsidies and restructuring costs and recoveries. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is an important indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and fund capital expenditures and uses the metric for this purpose. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as a percentage of sales indicates how much liquidity is generated for each dollar of sales. The exclusion of interest income and expenses, other than interest expense related to lease liabilities as explained hereafter, eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation, amortization and impairment charges, other than depreciation related to right-of -use assets as explained hereafter, eliminates the non-cash impact, and the exclusion of restructuring items and Federal subsidies presents the results of the on-going business. Under IFRS 16, Leases, the characteristics of some leases result in lease payments being recognized in net earnings in the period in which the performance or use occurs while other leases are recorded as right-of-use assets with a corresponding lease liability recognized, which results in depreciation of those assets and interest expense from those liabilities. Management is presenting its Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to reflect the payments of its store and equipment lease obligations on a consistent basis. As such, the initial add-back of depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest on lease obligations are removed from the calculation of Adjusted EDITDA from continuing operations, as this better reflects the operational cash flow impact of its leases.

Adjusted ROA is defined as results from operating activities excluding Federal subsidies and restructuring costs and recoveries. Management believes that Adjusted ROA provides a more relevant indicator in assessing current operational performance. The exclusion of restructuring items and Federal subsidies presents the on-going operational performance of the business.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below provide a reconciliation of net earnings from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and results from operating activities to Adjusted ROA:



For the second quarter of Year to date fiscal

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings from continuing operations $ 37.3 $ 23.9 $ 35.6 $ 23.9 Depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses on property and equipment, and intangible assets

3.1

4.3

8.2

8.9 Depreciation on right -of-use assets

7.3

7.5

13.1

15.2 Interest income

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.1) Interest expense on lease liabilities

1.3

1.0

2.3

2.2 Interest expense on revolving credit facility

0.1

-

0.4

- Income tax expense (recovery)

(0.5)

0.2

(0.5)

0.2 Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases1

(8.6)

(8.5)

(15.4)

(17.4) Federal subsidies

-

(6.2)

(1.2)

(16.5) Restructuring costs (recoveries), net

(0.2)

(5.9)

0.4

(12.4) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 2 $ 39.6 $ 16.2 $ 42.7 $ 4.0 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as % of Sales

17.3 %

9.4 %

11.1 %

1.4 %



1 Rent Impact from IFRS 16, Leases is comprised as follows;







For the second quarter of Year to date fiscal

2023 2022 2023 2022 Depreciation on right-of use assets $ 7.3 $ 7.5 $ 13.1 $ 15.2 Interest expense on lease liabilities

1.3

1.0

2.3

2.2 Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases $ 8.6 $ 8.5 $ 15.4 $ 17.4



2 As a result of the current definition of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, the comparative figure has been restated to include the rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases of $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $17.4 million for the year to date of fiscal 2022 and to exclude Federal subsidies recognized of $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $16.5 million recognized for the year to date of fiscal 2022. Management believes that the current definition of Adjusted EBITDA better reflects the operational cash flow of the Company.





For the second quarter of Year to date fiscal

2023 2022 2023 2022 Results from operating activities $ 38.0 $ 25.0 $ 37.6 $ 25.4 Federal subsidies

-

(6.2)

(1.2)

(16.5) Restructuring costs (recoveries), net

(0.2)

(5.9)

0.4

(12.4) Adjusted ROA $ 37.8 $ 12.9 $ 36.8 $ (3.5)

Supplementary Financial Measures

This press announcement discloses the Company's e-commerce net sales as a percentage of the Company's net sales and is defined as the net sales recognized from its e-commerce in relation to the Company's net sales. This supplementary financial measure does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses this measure to analyze trends in the customers' cross-channel behaviour for operating and capital expenditure funding allocation decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All of the statements contained herein, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, are forward-looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press announcement for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans as of the date of this press announcement, and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and currently expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes, are appropriate in the circumstances.

This press announcement contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, expectations, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this press announcement include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's belief in its strategies and its brands and their capacity to generate long-term profitable growth, future liquidity, planned capital expenditures, amount of pension plan contributions, status and impact of systems implementation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and cost reduction and productivity improvement initiatives as well as the impact of such initiatives. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") including those listed in the "Operating Risk Management" and "Financial Risk Management" sections of the MD&A. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Company's MD&A for the second quarter of 2023.

This is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein. These statements speak only as of the date made and the Company is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

The Company's complete financial statements including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter of 2023 are available online at www.sedar.com .

Montreal, September 22, 2022

Stephen F. Reitman

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (514) 384-1140

Corporate Website: www.reitmanscanadalimited.com

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended

July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021

















Sales $ 229,222 $ 172,298 $ 383,081 $ 293,548 Cost of goods sold

90,549

76,546

160,445

137,935 Gross profit

138,673

95,752

222,636

155,613 Selling and distribution expenses

88,207

68,103

161,464

125,256 Administrative expenses

12,702

8,483

23,184

17,357 Restructuring

(213)

(5,857)

407

(12,419) Results from operating activities

37,977

25,023

37,581

25,419

















Finance income

147

90

227

853 Finance costs

1,357

1,030

2,718

2,167 Earnings before income taxes

36,767

24,083

35,090

24,105

















Income tax (recovery) expense

(552)

162

(512)

186 Net earnings from continuing operations

37,319

23,921

35,602

23,919 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

10,193

-

10,193

















Net earnings $ 37,319 $ 34,114 $ 35,602 $ 34,112

















Earnings per share:















Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 Diluted

0.76

0.70

0.73

0.70

















Earnings per share from continuing operations:















Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.49 $ 0.73 $ 0.49 Diluted

0.76

0.49

0.73

0.49

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended











July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021







Net earnings $ 37,319 $ 34,114 $ 35,602 $ 34,112







Other comprehensive (loss) income























Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings:























Foreign currency translation differences

(11)

(75)

(18)

123











(11)

(75)

(18)

123







Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings:























Net actuarial loss on defined benefit plan (net of tax of $838 for the 13 and 26 weeks ended July 30, 2022)

(1,040)

-

(129)

-

































Total other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,051)

(75)

(147)

123

































Total comprehensive income $ 36,268 $ 34,039 $ 35,455 $ 34,235









REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)





July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021(1) January 29, 2022

ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash

$ 38,173 $ 87,587 $ 25,502

Restricted cash

2,765 - -

Trade and other receivables

4,947 5,318 7,606

Inventories

153,750 109,800 118,972

Prepaid expenses and other assets

31,215 37,616 42,590

Total Current Assets

230,850 240,321 194,670













NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Restricted cash

- 2,755 2,757

Property and equipment

61,735 62,578 65,970

Intangible assets

3,469 7,894 5,613

Right-of-use assets

71,533 41,559 44,978

Pension asset

664 - 100

Deferred income taxes

186 151 186

Total Non-Current Assets

137,587 114,937 119,604













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 368,437 $ 355,258 $ 314,274













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Revolving credit facility

$ - $ - $ 29,634

Trade and other payables

57,098 37,612 34,478

Deferred revenue

11,961 11,289 13,490

Income taxes payable

816 475 537

Current portion of lease liabilities

27,299 25,511 20,888

Liabilities subject to compromise

- 193,440 -

Total Current Liabilities

97,174 268,327 99,027













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









Lease liabilities

51,790 27,552 31,419

Pension liability

- 3,459 -

Total Non-Current Liabilities

51,790 31,011 31,419













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital

27,406 27,406 27,406

Contributed surplus

10,485 10,295 10,295

Retained earnings

182,453 18,950 146,980

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(871) (731) (853)

Total Shareholders' Equity

219,473 55,920 183,828













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 368,437 $ 355,258 $ 314,274

















(1) As at July 31, 2021, restricted cash of $2,755 has been classified as non-current assets to correctly reflect the presentation of this caption.

REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Share Capital Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings

(Deficit) Accumulated Other

Comprehensive

Loss Total

Shareholders'

Equity

















Balance as at January 30, 2022

$ 27,406 $ 10,295 $ 146,980 $ (853) $ 183,828

















Net earnings

- - 35,602 - 35,602

Total other comprehensive loss

- - (129) (18) (147)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

- - 35,473 (18) 35,455

















Share-based compensation costs

- 190 - - 190

Total contributions by owners of the Company

- 190 - - 190

















Balance as at July 30, 2022

$ 27,406 $ 10,485 $ 182,453 $ (871) $ 219,473

















































Balance as at January 31, 2021

$ 27,406 $ 10,295 $ (15,162) $ (854) $ 21,685

















Net earnings

- - 34,112 - 34,112

Total other comprehensive income

- - - 123 123

Total comprehensive income for the period

- - 34,112 123 34,235

















Balance as at July 31, 2021

$ 27,406 $ 10,295 $ 18,950 $ (731) $ 55,920



REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)





For the 13 weeks ended For the 26 weeks ended



July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net earnings

$ 37,319 $ 34,114 $ 35,602 $ 34,112

Adjustments for:











Depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses on property and equipment, and intangible assets

3,130 4,327 8,210 8,893

Depreciation on right-of-use assets

7,282 7,516 13,093 15,248

Share-based compensation costs

190 - 190 -

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

1,262 (569) (585) 1,455

Gain on lease re-measurements due to restructuring

- (1,553) - (5,002)

Interest on lease liabilities

1,258 1,030 2,273 2,167

Interest on revolving credit

99 - 445 -

Interest income

(121) (86) (155) (136)

Income tax (recovery) expense

(552) 162 (512) 186





49,867 44,941 58,561 56,923

Changes in:











Trade and other receivables

- 4,226 2,666 5,353

Inventories

(16,245) (7,882) (34,778) (13,678)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,463 (3,828) 11,375 (5,516)

Pension asset

(449) 181 144 367

Trade and other payables

3,843 3,974 24,074 6,020

Liabilities subject to compromise

- (8,730) - (10,354)

Deferred revenue

(189) (26) (1,529) (1,173)

Cash from operating activities

42,290 32,856 60,513 37,942

Interest paid

(165) - (481) -

Interest received

97 70 148 133

Income taxes paid

- (4) (46) (1,168)

Net cash flows from operating activities

42,222 32,922 60,134 36,907















CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Additions to property and equipment and intangible assets, net

(774) (1,914) (3,250) (2,850)

Cash flows used in investing activities

(774) (1,914) (3,250) (2,850)















CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Restricted cash

(6) (1) (8) (2)

Net repayment of revolving credit facility

(34,439) - (29,634) -

Payment of lease liabilities

(7,714) (10,776) (15,078) (20,265)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(42,159) (10,777) (44,720) (20,267)















FOREIGN EXCHANGE (LOSS) GAIN ON CASH HELD IN FOREIGN CURRENCY

(1,326) 265 507 (1,365)















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH

(2,037) 20,496 12,671 12,425















CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

40,210 67,091 25,502 75,162















CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$ 38,173 $ 87,587 $ 38,173 $ 87,587



























