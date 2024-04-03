These REITs Capitalize on Retail Trends in America

Retail real estate investment trusts (REITs) specialize in owning and managing retail properties, including shopping centers, malls, strip malls, and other retail spaces. Retail REITs generate revenue through leasing space to retailers, making them a popular choice for investors seeking income.

As is the case with all REITs, retail REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them a popular choice for investors seeking income.

Here are two retail REITs with yields up to 4.3% that you could buy today.

Tanger Inc.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) owns and operates a portfolio of 38 outlet centers and one open-air lifestyle center consisting of over 15 million square feet across tourist destinations and other high-traffic markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. Its outlet centers have over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 brand name companies, including Nike, Ulta, Lululemon, Dick's, Disney, and Crocs.

Tanger currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.04 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 3.7% at the time of this writing.

Don't Miss:

On top of offering a high yield, Tanger is becoming a dividend-growth star. It has raised its annual dividend for two consecutive years, and its 6.1% hike in October has it on pace for 2024 to mark the third consecutive year with an increase.

Trending

Whole Foods’ Landlord Has Achieved A 15% Net IRR For Accredited Investors Since 2015 — Discover The Latest Investment Opportunities On Its Platform.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) owns and manages a portfolio of 102 mixed-use properties and open and shopping centers in top suburban markets, including Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C.

Story continues

Federal Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.09 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $4.36 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 4.3% at the time of this writing.

Federal Realty is also a dividend-growth superstar. It owns the longest record of dividend growth in the entire REIT industry, sitting at an eye-popping 56 consecutive years. Investors should consider Federal Realty one of the best REITs in the market.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article These REITs Capitalize on Retail Trends in America originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.