These REITs Yield 4% or More and Have Been Growing Their Dividends

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) own, operate, or finance income-generating real estate. REITs allow individuals to invest in various types of real estate without having to directly own or manage the properties. REITs typically focus on a specific type of real estate, such as residential, commercial, or industrial, and they are required to distribute a large percentage of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, making them attractive for income-seeking investors.

Let's take a look at two REITs with yields up to 4.4% that have been growing their dividends in recent years.

Public Storage

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is the largest owner, operator, and developer of self-storage facilities in the United States. Its portfolio currently consists of 3,368 properties containing 243 million rentable square feet located across 40 states.

Public Storage currently pays a quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $12.00 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 4.4% at the time of this writing.

In addition to offering a high yield, Public Storage has a track record of dividend growth. It has raised its annual dividend 12 times since 2008, and paid out a $13.15 per share special dividend in 2022, so investors should count it as both a high-yield and dividend-growth stock.

Don't Miss:

Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) owns and operates a portfolio of 110 apartment communities containing 32,685 apartment units across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Memphis, Nashville, Oklahoma City, Raleigh, and Tampa.

Story continues

Independence Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $0.64 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 4% at the time of this writing.

Independence Realty has also raised its dividend each of the last two years following a 33% reduction in 2020 due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With operations back to normal, investors should consider the stock a reliable source of dividend income.

Explore Opportunities Beyond REITs

While publicly traded REITs offer a convenient way to invest in real estate, we believe that some of the most compelling opportunities lie in the private market. Benzinga's real estate offering screener features a curated selection of private market real estate offerings from trusted platforms with a track record of strong returns.

Whether you’re an accredited or non-accredited investor, you can filter opportunities based on your investment criteria, including minimum investment, property type and target return. These offerings provide a unique chance to diversify your portfolio and tap into potential high-yield investments that are not available on public exchanges.

Browse offerings

Latest Private Market Offerings

QOZ Fund III : Realize massive tax benefits by investing in a portfolio of multifamily development projects with long-term growth potential located in designated Opportunity Zones.

Income Plus Fund: A private real estate fund for investors seeking passive income and appreciation – Target net annual return of 9% – 11%.

Golden Leaf Farming LP: Top-tier almond and pistachio farms with a target cash yield of 13.8%

Discover these and other exclusive real estate investment opportunities on Benzinga's offering screener. Dive into the private market and uncover the potential for substantial returns beyond the public REIT market.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article These REITs Yield 4% or More and Have Been Growing Their Dividends originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.