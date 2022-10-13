U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.23
    +1.96 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    +0.0068 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0229 (+2.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1340
    +0.2730 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.57
    +224.59 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Reko Reports Strong Year End Results

·5 min read

WINDSOR, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Reko International Group Inc. (TSXV: REKO) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended July 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights:

(in 000's, except for per share data)


Three Months

Twelve Months

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales

$15,002

$8,957

$53,884

$39,196

Net Income

663

491

2,121

864

EPS Basic

0.11

0.08

0.36

0.14

Working Capital



18,757

20,274

Shareholders' Equity



46,412

47,056

Shareholders' Equity per Share



8.03

7.84


Consolidated sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $15.0 million compared to $9.0 million in the same period last year, an increase of $6.0 million, or 67%. Consolidated sales for the year ended July 31, 2022 were $53.9 million, compared to $39.2 million in the prior year, an increase of $14.7 million or 37.5%.  The increase in sales volume is a result of a number of our strategic actions.  Investments in machinery and in our new automation facility contributed to this sales growth.  Additionally, the development of innovative flexible automation equipment allowed us to quote and win larger projects, thus growing sales. 

Gross profit for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 was $2.6 million, or 17.4% of sales, compared to $1.0 million, or 11.7% of sales in the prior year. Gross profit for the year ended July 31, 2022 was $8.7 million, or 16.2% of sales, compared to $4.8 million, or 12.3% of sales in the prior year.  The increase in sales volumes had a positive effect on the gross profit. However, increases in material costs negatively impacted gross margin.  At times, our teams successfully managed these pricing challenges by better negotiating with suppliers or buying in bulk. Other times, our contracted pricing with customers was negotiated prior to significant cost increases, and the company had to absorb the full impact of these increases.  To manage the effect of cost inflation, the teams focused on operational efficiencies. Project financial performance is reviewed frequently to help the Company manage potential negative impacts to a project's bottom line.  Overall, this focus on project efficiency has helped to offset some of the impacts of material cost increases .

Selling and administrative expenses ("SG&A") for the fourth quarter totalled $1.8 million, or 11.9% of sales, compared to $1.2 million, or 13.9% of sales, in the prior year.  SG&A for the year ended July 31, 2022 were $6.4 million, or 11.8% of sales, compared to $5.4 million, or 13.8% of sales in the prior year.  Restructuring costs of $0.9 million during the year were the main reason for the increase.  Other costs have remained at similar levels compared to the previous fiscal year.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $0.7 million or $0.11 per share compared to $0.5 million or $0.08 a share in the prior year.  Net income for the year ended July 31, 2022 was $2.1 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior year.

Reko ended the year with a strong balance sheet, with cash of $14 million, and working capital totaling almost $19 million.  The Company has focused on maintaining a strong cash position in support of several key strategic initiatives, including potential corporate acquisitions.

During the quarter, the company purchased and subsequently cancelled 72,600 shares under the  normal course issuer bid.  During the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, a total of 291,300 shares were purchased and cancelled.

"We are pleased with the improvement of both sales level and earnings per share over last fiscal year" stated Diane Reko, CEO. "Our strategic decision to focus on robotic automation and machining services positively impacts both cash flow and profitability."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. About Reko International Group Inc.

About Reko International Group Inc.

Reko International Group Inc. (TSX-V:REKO) is a diversified, technology-driven manufacturing organization located in Southwestern Ontario, just minutes from the U.S. border. Areas of expertise include robotic factory automation solutions and the precision machining of large critical parts, along with 5 axis machining services. Reko's family-oriented culture embraces past experience, fosters innovation, and always ensures the highest standard of quality. For more information, visit, or contact Catia Longo, Chief Financial Officer at (519) 727-3287.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $0.7 million or $0.11 per share compared to $0.5 million or $0.08 a share in the prior year.  Net income for the year ended July 31, 2022 was $2.1 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.14 per share, in the prior year.

Reko ended the year with a strong balance sheet, with cash of $14 million, and working capital totaling almost $19 million.  The Company has focused on maintaining a strong cash position in support of several key strategic initiatives, including potential corporate acquisitions.

During the quarter, the company purchased and subsequently cancelled 72,600 shares under the  normal course issuer bid.  During the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, a total of 291,300 shares were purchased and cancelled.

"We are pleased with the improvement of both sales level and earnings per share over last fiscal year" stated Diane Reko, CEO. "Our strategic decision to focus on robotic automation and machining services positively impacts both cash flow and profitability."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. About Reko International Group Inc.

About Reko International Group Inc.

Reko International Group Inc. (TSX-V:REKO) is a diversified, technology-driven manufacturing organization located in Southwestern Ontario, just minutes from the U.S. border. Areas of expertise include robotic factory automation solutions and the precision machining of large critical parts, along with 5 axis machining services. Reko's family-oriented culture embraces past experience, fosters innovation, and always ensures the highest standard of quality.

SOURCE Reko International Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c9723.html

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Ge

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Here's Why InMode Stock Soared Today

    Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) soared on Thursday after the medical device company released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As a result, InMode stock was up 13% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. InMode habitually releases preliminary numbers weeks before announcing official results.

  • Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. There was good reason to think Ford shares would drop on the worse-than-expected inflation data. Ford is in the beginning stages of its transition to a company with three separate segments, and many investors are focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Walgreens beats on Q4 earnings, raises U.S. health care fiscal 2025 sales

    Walgreens Boots Alliance beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates and also saw a revenue beat, while raising its U.S. health care sales guidance for fiscal 2025.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • ‘Horrible CPI’ Has Some Bracing for Jumbo Hike: Wall Street Reacts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to ease up on its battle against inflation later this year were decisively dashed Thursday when consumer price index data for September came in unexpectedly hot. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982. Stock futures on the S&P 500 sank below 2% after rising as much as 1.3%, and 10-year Treasury yields jumped above 4%. “Horrible CPI number,” said Andrew Brenner,

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Why UPS (UPS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    UPS (UPS) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Market Participants Recognise McDonald's Corporation's (NYSE:MCD) Earnings

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 28.7x McDonald's Corporation ( NYSE:MCD ) may be sending very bearish...

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — just issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Before a Big Rally Earlier Today

    Market traders were nervous today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index data for September. Inflation came in higher than analysts expected, which ended hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. In other news, analysts are still processing how deep the PC market could fall in the near term, especially if higher inflation sends the economy into a recession.

  • Stocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks roared back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading on speculation the yearlong selloff had potentially reached a bottom. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThe S&P 500 closed up 2

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla