U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,110.75
    -12.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,891.00
    -105.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,178.00
    -34.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.40
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.01
    -0.48 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.90
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    28.23
    -0.11 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +1.62 (+8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4195
    +0.0008 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9490
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,275.98
    -1,179.39 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.80
    -38.35 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,871.53
    -535.31 (-1.88%)
     

Amazon extends ban on police use of its facial recognition software

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Two years ago reports revealed that Amazon was providing facial recognition software for use by police departments, even as questions arose about the bias, privacy and potentially life-destroying errors that could result. A year ago Amazon announced a one year moratorium on such use of its Rekognition platform, and now Reuters reports that instead of letting the ban expire, Amazon has extended it "until further notice."

In a statement, ACLU deputy director Nathan Wessler said "Face recognition technology fuels the over-policing of Black and Brown communities, and has already led to the false arrests and wrongful incarcerations of multiple Black men. We are glad that Amazon will extend its moratorium on law enforcement use of the company’s face recognition technology. Now, the Biden administration and legislatures across the country must further protect communities from the dangers of this technology by ending its use by law enforcement entirely, regardless which company is selling it."

As he cites, facial recognition has already resulted in multiple cases where police arrested the wrong person, while federal lawmakers have proposed regulation without passing any so far.

Recommended Stories

  • Google wants to make shopping easier in Photos and Chrome

    In Photos, Google is making it easier to search screenshots for products.

  • Google is simplifying how developers build Android for Cars apps

    There’s a simpler way to make apps work on both Android Auto and Android Automotive.

  • Amazon is reportedly negotiating to buy MGM

    Amazon is reportedly considering a $9 billion acquisition that would make it the owner of franchises like James Bond, Stargate and Robocop.

  • Japanese doctors urge Olympics to be canceled as COVID surges

    The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association — a group of about 6,000 doctors — has called for the 2021 Olympic Games to be canceled due to an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in Japan.Why it matters: Rising case numbers in Japan are a reminder that the pandemic is not over even as cases, hospitalizations and deaths fall in the United States. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe physicians' group said Japan's health system would not be able to accommodate the international teams' possible medical needs, per the Washington Post.What they're saying: “We strongly request that the authorities convince the [International Olympic Committee] that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games,” the association said in its statement, per the Post.It added that Tokyo hospitals “have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity."The big picture: The Tokyo Summer Games — presently 66 days away — were postponed last year due to the pandemic.In April, Japan declared a COVID emergency due to rising case numbers.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Google's smart canvas is its next big idea for collaborating at work

    Now, Google is taking its workplace productivity apps a step further by introducing smart canvas, a new feature that makes apps like Drive and Sheets smarter and more flexible.

  • Google plans to build a commercial quantum computer by 2029

    The company has a new quantum AI campus in Santa Barbara.

  • Amazon to extend pause on police use of facial recognition

    Amazon said Tuesday that it will extend its ban on police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year pause it announced last year. Amazon and other technology companies have been under pressure from civil rights activists and their own workers to halt the sale of face-recognition systems to law enforcement agencies. One concern is that the technology can incorrectly identify people with darker skin.

  • Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

    (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it is extending until further notice a moratorium it imposed last year on police use of its facial recognition software. Its announcement came at the height of protests across the United States against police brutality toward people of color, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest in Minnesota. Civil liberties advocates have long warned that inaccurate face matches by law enforcement could lead to unjust arrests, as well as to a loss of privacy and chilled freedom of expression.

  • Washington DC dismantles its secretive facial recognition system

    Last fall, we learned that Washington, DC police used a previously-undisclosed facial recognition system to identify a protester who allegedly punched a law enforcement officer during the June 2020 Layfette Square riots. Privacy advocates will be happy to know that the system, which was used by 14 federal and local agencies, is being shut down soon.

  • Google explains how it will run on completely carbon-free energy by 2030

    CEO Sundar Pichai called the ambitious goal a 'moonshot.'

  • Amazon extends its ban on police use of facial recognition

    Amazon said Tuesday that it will extend its ban on police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year pause it announced last year.

  • Google's LaMDA AI can have a 'natural' conversation while pretending to be Pluto

    Google previewed LaMDA(“Language Model for Dialogue Applications”), research it says represents a “breakthrough conversation technology.”

  • Editorial: The Supreme Court hits and misses in two criminal cases

    The court moved to protect privacy rights but undermined the right to a fair trial.

  • Everything Google announced at I/O 2021

    Here's everything Google announced at I/O 2021.

  • Wait for Chip Deliveries Increased in Sign Shortage Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor lead times, the gap between ordering a chip and taking delivery, increased to 17 weeks in April, indicating users are getting more desperate to secure supply, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group.The industry and its customers watch lead times as an indicator of the balance between supply and demand. A lengthening of the gap indicates that buyers of semiconductors are more willing to commit to future supply to avoid a recurrence of shortfalls. Analysts track these numbers as a harbinger of hoarding that can lead to the accumulation of too much inventory and sudden declines in orders.“Elevated lead times often compel ‘bad behavior’ at customers, including inventory accumulation, safety stock building and double ordering,” Susquehanna analyst Chris Rolland wrote in a note Tuesday. “These trends may have spurred a semiconductor industry in the early stages of over-shipment above true customer demand.”The current level of 17 weeks climbed from the 16-week level Rolland had previously said was the top of the “danger zone” and marks a fourth consecutive month of “sizable” expansion, he wrote.Lead times for some products, such as power management chips, expanded by as much as four weeks in April from the prior month. Industrial microcontrollers order lead times extended by three weeks, some of the steepest increases Rolland has seen since he began tracking the numbers in 2017, he wrote.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HFPA Rejects $2.5 Million Settlement Offer From Norwegian Reporter

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has rejected a $2.5 million settlement offer from Kjersti Flaa, the Norwegian reporter whose lawsuit set off a controversy that led to the cancellation of next year’s Golden Globes. Flaa filed the suit last August after being twice denied membership in the tiny club of foreign journalists that votes on […]

  • Biden administration to release three Guantánamo Bay detainees, say reports

    40 prisoners remain at US naval base

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. For the year, total bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.

  • Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Lower on Inflation Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks on Wednesday are set to track U.S. declines as concern about faster inflation shadows the economic recovery from the pandemic. A dollar gauge was near the lowest level this year.Futures slipped in Japan and Australia after key U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower and large technology stocks like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. erased gains. U.S. futures dipped. A slide in crude on the possibility of more supply from Iran hurt energy stocks. Treasury yields dipped. Markets are closed Wednesday in Hong Kong and South Korea for holidays.Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May. Investors have been whipsawed by concerns about accelerating inflation amid elevated commodity prices, as well as a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Traders are awaiting the latest Federal Reserve minutes for clues on how policy makers view price pressures, and any hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus.In Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles. Covid-19 was in fourth place.“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. AT&T Inc. plunged the most in the S&P 500 after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 8:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 1.1%CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.92 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4217 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after falling 0.3%The euro was at $1.2222BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.64%Australia’s 10-year bond yield held at 1.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65.49 a barrelGold future were at $1,869.21 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.