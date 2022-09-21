Rekor Announces Rekor Partner Network to Accelerate Safer, Smarter, Greener Roadways

Blyncsy, HAAS Alert, Mobileye and PredictHQ Join the Rekor Partner Network.

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced the introduction of its Rekor Partner Network ("RPN"). The Rekor Partner Network is designed to aggregate, transform, and deliver actionable insights and analytics as a service from a global ecosystem of connected vehicles, navigation, work zone, weather, roadway sensor and special event data companies. Together, RPN partners can provide even more powerful and effective solutions to customers.

"Over the last five years, Rekor has established important alliances with technology partners who have collaborated with the Company to bring value to customers around the globe. The creation of the Rekor Partner Network formalizes a deeper collaboration between public agencies and the private sector and unlocks an ever-growing number of opportunities to drive impact and outcomes for both partners and customers," said Paul-Matthew Zamsky, VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances, Rekor.

RPN accelerates the ability to team with a wide variety of data and technology companies. The collaboration will make it simpler for public agencies to quickly access, pilot, acquire, and integrate different datasets and technologies into their existing workflows so that roadways can be safer, smarter, and greener. When engaging the RPN, customers gain access to an unparalleled network of technology and data providers who have the capability to deploy advanced, high-quality, and pre-integrated datasets that unlock predictive and real-time actionable insights, consequently improving and accelerating informed decision making.

RPN's newest partners include:

Blyncsy: The movement data intelligence company has integrated Payver, its machine vision platform for roadway maintenance, into Rekor's real-time transportation management solutions.

HAAS Alert: HAAS Alert's digital alerting V2X platform, Safety Cloud®, is a breakthrough evolution in roadway safety and situational awareness. Together with Rekor's AI platform, the joint solution brings critical real-time connectivity and insights on roads."

Mobileye: A global leader in the development of ADAS, mapping, and autonomous driving solutions is helping to unlock the power of its vision-based roadway data in collaboration with Rekor for real-time traffic safety applications.

PredictHQ: The demand intelligence company, in collaboration with Rekor, is helping Southern Nevada RTC be more aware of upcoming events to take a proactive approach to avoid congestion and traffic impacted by events.

The Rekor Partner Network was unveiled at Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) World Congress. Zamsky concluded, "We are pleased to formally launch RPN at ITS World Congress and Rekor executives are on hand at the conference to speak with prospective partners who are dedicated to improving road safety and willing to offer joint valuable solutions to our customers.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety.

