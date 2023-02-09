U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

REKT Partners Forms Collective to Welcome Eureka Box and Giant PR in Crypto Push

REKT Partners
·5 min read
REKT Partners
REKT Partners

HONG KONG SAR, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REKT Partners, the reputation, issues and crisis communications consultancy for the cryptocurrency sector, today welcomes Eureka Box (a virtual PR agency serving Europe, the Middle East and Asia) and Giant PR (a specialist UK tech PR outfit) as participants in the REKT Partners Collective — a collaboration formed specifically to support the communications requirements of businesses in the digital assets space with services built around cryptocurrencies, NFTs, tokenised securities or Web3 infrastructure. 

Prior to founding REKT Partners, George Godsal was the global head of communications for BitMEX, one of the original and largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges. The REKT Partners Collective combined  experience includes some of the world’s most high-profile businesses in the crypto sector, including Crypto.com, Ripple, Trezor, and OKX.

Godsal said of the launch: “The crypto space is vastly complex, extremely fast moving, determinedly disruptive, and still in its nascent days. We’ve found that crypto and digital asset firms struggle to find marketing partners who have both a genuine depth of crypto experience and breadth of marketing expertise. REKT Partners, Eureka Box and Giant PR have been working together for a while now on client projects and we realised that the combination of our respective strengths had relevance for the wider digital asset sector.”

The launch of REKT Partners Collective comes at a time when the cryptocurrency and digital assets industry has suffered severe reputational damage. The dramatic collapse of FTX saw tens of billions of dollars vaporised and the ongoing contagion has led to a wave of restructuring and insolvencies.

Marc Sparrow, founder of partner agency, Eureka Box, explained the rationale behind the launch: “I started my career as the dotcom boom turned to bust. Just as ecommerce businesses prospered beyond the market crash then, I think the same will be true of digital asset businesses now. Blockchain technology and digital assets are ingenious concepts that bring us new capabilities — among them, smart contracts, trustless transactions, and the ability to tokenise physical assets. We’re just at the start in the evolution of the business models that will flow from these innovations.”

Current clients of the REKT Partners Collective benefit from deep sector experience honed over years of frenetic industry development. Thanks to their wide-ranging international experience — which encompasses work in Asia, the European Union, and Africa as well as the UK — the partners possess a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory landscape in key financial markets across the globe. Each of the partners too brings distinct strengths and capabilities to the Collective — the reputation and issues specialism of REKT Partners, the brand storytelling skills of Eureka Box, and the creativity and media savvy of Giant PR.

Steve Green, co-founder of Giant PR, said: “For 18 years now, we’ve prided ourselves on our solid journalist relationships built on tenacity and a good nose for a story. We’ve helped establish the reputations of companies ranging from technology startups to global enterprises. Crypto is a fast-moving, exciting space and we’re totally amped and ready to help support the next wave of innovators in telling their stories.”

The REKT Partners Collective is looking to expand further in the coming months with the addition of further like-minded, independent contributors. Godsal elaborated: “The REKT Partners Collective reflects our belief in a model that, thanks to modern technology, enables us to structure the delivery of agency services in more agile, efficient and productive ways, while tapping into a global network of talent. We’re keen to expand our network with other deep sector experts, wherever they may be based.“
You can find out more about REKT Partners Collective here.

About REKT Partners

REKT Partners is a specialist reputation management and crisis communications consultancy focussed on the crypto sector. Established in January 2022, REKT Partners has operations in Hong Kong SAR and London. REKT Partners was created by George Godsal, former global head of communications for BitMEX, and was designed to fill a gap in the communications consultancy market that combined specialist reputation management expertise with deep crypto-sector knowledge.

https://rektpartners.io/  

About Giant PR

Established in 2004, Giant is a PR and marketing agency that helps technology businesses to connect with their audiences via earned and owned media channels. Our experienced team has developed countless PR programs to help innovative startups establish a presence, and supported large enterprises to boost their share of voice. We launched as one of the UK's first mobile specialist PR agencies, but today our experience spans sectors ranging from gaming to enterprise messaging and blockchain. Via our virtual agency structure and network of associates, Giant is able to implement campaigns across Europe, North America and Asia.  Connect with us at www.giantpr.co.uk.


About Eureka Box

Eureka Box is a virtual communications agency that helps science and technology businesses to enter, educate and grow international markets. Our model brings together senior comms, marketing and design consultants in Europe, Asia and the Middle East to deliver creative, commercially-focused campaigns. Clients get hands-on involvement from senior consultants; optimised budgets to get more done in more places; and a consistently high quality of service delivery across markets. Find out more at www.eurekabox.net.

CONTACT: George Godsal Founder REKT Partners george at rektpartners.io Marc Sparrow, Eureka Box - marc at eurekabox.net Steve Green, Giant PR - steve at giantpr.co.uk


