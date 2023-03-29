U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

RelaDyne Acquires Allied Oil

RelaDyne
·4 min read

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / RelaDyne, the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services has acquired Allied Oil, a Midwest leader in lubricant and DEF solutions and industrial reliability services.

RelaDyne, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture
RelaDyne, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture

Allied Oil, established in 1958, is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and has over 60 years of experience serving Transport, Industrial, and Consumer businesses. Allied Oil is a Midwest leader in lubricant and DEF solutions and industrial reliability services. Allied Oil operates out of 7 distribution centers spread across 6 states and services 11 states in the upper Midwest. Allied Oil continues to diversify the depth of its product and services by offering quality national brands, industrial services, equipment services, and diesel exhaust fluid. For over 50 years, Allied Oil has built a strong business relationship with Shell and is recognized as Shell's top distributor within the company's market footprint - offering significant value proposition as a full-line partner.

"Allied Oil is thrilled to partner with RelaDyne," said Steve Phillips, President of Allied Oil. "RelaDyne's geographic impact in the commercial and industrial sectors fully align and complement our existing reach in these segments, aiding in the diversification of products and services offered to our existing and future customers. RelaDyne's core principles fully align with our company values of offering exceptional industry knowledge, customer satisfaction, and quality products and services. Our more than 60 years of experience in lubricants, DEF solutions, and industrial reliability services will magnetize an already strong business model, but now provide a more comprehensive range of service segments to our loyal customers within our current territory and new geographic locations."

Allied Oil offers RelaDyne a greater geographic market presence in the Midwest region, including the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota, and Minnesota. "The entire RelaDyne family is extremely thrilled to partner with Allied Oil," said Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. "Allied Oil provides unprecedented market knowledge, customer service, and a comprehensive offering of products and services. RelaDyne will continue this trajectory by combining Allied Oil and RelaDyne's strategic vision to expand in the Midwest region. As a result, RelaDyne will expand Allied Oil's reach to new customers, complement existing customers by providing new products and services, and rapidly accelerate this geographic expansion by offering unparalleled resources, connections, and technology for the benefit of the customer."

RelaDyne continues to be the "Acquirer of Choice" in the lubricants, fuel, and reliability services industry. "The acquisition of Allied Oil is extremely impactful as we continue our strategic expansion in the heartland of America," said David Schumacher, RelaDyne Chief Strategy & Operating Officer. "Allied Oil's focus in the commercial and industrial segments combined with RelaDyne's commercial sector and RelaDyne Reliability Services' expertise are highly synergistic for our current and future customers. Even more important, the combination of Allied and RelaDyne brings together two great businesses with rich heritages and aligned cultures and values that will provide ongoing personal and professional growth opportunities for our valued associates and provide our customers with exceptional products and services, for unmatched customer satisfaction."

Stephens served as the exclusive financial advisor to Allied Oil.

About Allied Oil

Allied Oil, established in the 1950s, is based in Omaha, Nebraska and has over 60 years of experience serving Transport, Industrial, and Consumer Businesses. As a Midwest Leader in Lubricant & DEF Solutions and Industrial Reliability Services, Allied Oil possesses a leading position in an attractive geography supported by best-in-class operations, including significant capacity and density to efficiently address high cost-to-serve markets. Allied has long-standing relationships with leading branded suppliers complemented by robust house brand offerings and an established industrial services offering with significant sales momentum, including ESG services expansion opportunities. Allied holds significant route density, which includes 11 delivery states and 38 total states served.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in North America. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 150 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders. Our core business, focused on lubrication excellence, is accomplished through offering unmatched products and services in which we improve the reliability and efficiency of our customer's equipment for increased profitability of their business. Through an understanding of each customer's specific needs, our team of dedicated Associates become a valued extension of their operations. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Oehler, RelaDyne
media@reladyne.com
513-489-6000
www.reladyne.com

SOURCE: RelaDyne



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746233/RelaDyne-Acquires-Allied-Oil

