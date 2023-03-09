RelaDyne Acquires Grupo Lucalza

RelaDyne has acquired Grupo Lucalza, a premier distributor of fuel and lubricants in Latin America.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / RelaDyne, United States' largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, has acquired Grupo Lucalza, a distributor of lubricants and fuel in Latin America, including Lucalza's subsidiaries Imporfil, located in Mexico, and Texpetrol, located in Guatemala.





RelaDyne Grupo Lucalza PR Image

Grupo Lucalza was founded in 1982 and has an impressive 40-year history of providing unmatched lubricants, fuels, filters, batteries, and tire distribution services to the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in Latin America. Grupo Lucalza operates in six countries with more than 750 employees. Recognized as one of the largest distributors of Chevron lubricants in the world, Lucalza has extended its geographic reach to several countries in the region, including Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Dominican Republic, and Guatemala. Imporfil, a Grupo Lucalza subsidiary in Mexico, distributes lubricants, greases, antifreeze, and filters, covering a diverse set of industries in 12 states with 19 branches. Texpetrol is a Grupo Lucalza company in Guatemala that distributes bulk fuels for aviation, retail, and industrial sectors.

"We are thrilled to become a part of RelaDyne," commented Guillermo Méndez, CEO of Grupo Lucalza. "This partnership will allow Grupo Lucalza to learn about the best practices in operation, commercialization, and services, strengthening and further developing the territories we currently operate in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, serving as a platform for future growth for our associates, customers, and strategic supply partners."

"Grupo Lucalza's business relationship with RelaDyne complements our existing structure," said Leonel Morales, former owner of Grupo Lucalza. "Becoming a part of RelaDyne, our capabilities are strengthened, as we now have the support and added capabilities that RelaDyne offers to the market, while continuing to grow and provide exceptional customer service to our long-time, loyal customers."

Story continues

"The combination of Grupo Lucalza with RelaDyne will make us both stronger, growing our presence in our respective markets and influence on the industry. We will continue to seek continuous development and the pursuit of excellence," said Walter Kushiek, former owner of Grupo Lucalza.

"Lucalza's partnership with RelaDyne aligns with our founding partners' core values and principles. We are convinced that excellent times are ahead and that as a team, we will continue to reach and surpass all the goals we set for ourselves," added Juan Carlos Flores, former owner of Texpetrol.

"This is an extremely exciting time at Lucalza as we begin our partnership with RelaDyne," commented Guillermo Méndez, CEO of Grupo Lucalza. "RelaDyne's culture, values, and commercial strategy align with our 40-year dedicated commitment as a distributor of lubricants and automotive services, as we seek to continually exceed our customers' expectations and push ourselves to be the leader in the market. Our relationship with Chevron, our mutual commitment to sustained growth, and the addition of RelaDyne's industrial reliability services create an unmatched value proposition to our customers."

"The acquisition of Grupo Lucalza is an outstanding opportunity for RelaDyne," stated Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. "We are pleased to welcome Grupo Lucalza to the RelaDyne family. Effective immediately, RelaDyne and Grupo Lucalza will merge our two great histories, shared values, and commitment to customers to provide the industry's most comprehensive slate of products and services to a now multinational customer base."

RelaDyne continues to be the "Acquirer of Choice" in the lubricants, fuel, and reliability services industry. "RelaDyne's partnership with Grupo Lucalza provides the scaled platform from which to execute numerous growth opportunities in international markets with positive macro trends," said David Schumacher, Chief Strategy & Operating Officer of RelaDyne. "The combination significantly enhances our strategic partnership with Chevron and scales our operation in highly desirable commercial and industrial markets. Grupo Lucalza's dominant market position, expansive geographic coverage with a highly efficient distribution network, and strong commitment towards customer service will be leveraged by our RelaDyne Reliability Services industrial team throughout Latin America."

About Grupo Lucalza

Grupo Lucalza, founded in 1982, is a company with 40 years of experience in lubricants, fuels, filters, batteries, and tires distribution for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets, with geographic presence in six countries within Latin America, including México, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panamá, Jamaica, and República Dominicana. Grupo Lucalza is one of the largest Chevron lubricants distributors in the world.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the nation's largest lubricant distributor and market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 85 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments. For more information, visit www.RelaDyne.com.

Contact Information

Dan Oehler

EVP | Sales and Marketing

media@reladyne.com

513-489-6000

SOURCE: RelaDyne

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/742671/RelaDyne-Acquires-Grupo-Lucalza



