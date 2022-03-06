U.S. markets closed

Related Companies in Conjunction with Atria Senior Living and Welltower Close on Strategic Partnership for two Silicon Valley Developments in Santa Clara and Cupertino

·6 min read
In this article:
  • WELL
    Watchlist

New developments will be home to Silicon Valley's Category-Defining Senior Living Communities

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture between Related Companies and Atria Senior Living (the "Related|Atria JV"), in conjunction with Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), this quarter signed a strategic partnership to develop two world class senior living communities in Silicon Valley, one in Santa Clara, CA ("Santa Clara Development") and the other in Cupertino, CA ("Cupertino Development"), as part of a larger strategic partnership among the three companies. The Related|Atria JV was formed in 2018 to develop, own and operate modern urban communities catering to seniors living in major metropolitan areas. The Santa Clara and Cupertino Developments will be the third and fourth locations for the joint venture's new series of upscale senior living communities after the newly opened Coterie Cathedral Hill at 1001 Van Ness in San Francisco and Coterie Hudson Yards at 451 10th Avenue in New York City which will open later in 2022.

The 191-unit Santa Clara Development is immediately adjacent to a larger fully entitled 9.2 million square foot urban development by Related who commenced entitlement and pre-development work on the urban plan in 2015. Related Santa Clara will create an unparalleled new mixed-use downtown for Silicon Valley, consisting of traditional office and medical office buildings, hotel rooms, multifamily housing and retail amenities. At the apex of Silicon Valley and the growing East Bay, the Santa Clara Development is conveniently located to numerous commuting options, including a wide variety of public transit and proximity to Highways 237, 101 and Interstate 880. The senior living development is expected to break ground mid- 2022 with completion projected by 2024.

Santa Clara Development
Santa Clara Development

Pre-development of the 158-unit Cupertino Development began in 2019 with plans of construction start by the end of 2022 and completion in 2024. Situated on a well-located corner of Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino's major thoroughfare and State Route 85, as well as adjacent to the Cupertino Senior Center, Cupertino Memorial Park, and De Anza College, this development will grant seniors unrivaled access to the best of Cupertino's amenities with convenient connectivity to Silicon Valley. The Cupertino Development will also include an outdoor community park.

Cupertino Development
Cupertino Development

ABOUT WELLTOWER:

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at welltower.com. We routinely post important information on our website at welltower.com in the "Investors" section, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website under the heading "Investors." Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of the company's website in addition to following our press releases, public conference calls and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information on our website is not incorporated by reference in this press release, and our web address is included as an inactive textual reference only.

ABOUT RELATED COMPANIES:

Related Companies is a global real estate and lifestyle company defined by innovation and the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States. Formed over 45 years ago, Related is the largest private owner of affordable housing and a fully-integrated, highly diversified industry leader with experience in virtually every aspect of development, acquisitions, management, finance, marketing and sales. Headquartered in New York City, Related has offices and major developments in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, South Florida, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi and London, and boasts a team of approximately 4,000 professionals. Related was recently named to Fast Company Magazine's list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. For more information about Related, please visit www.related.com.

ABOUT ATRIA:

Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in more than 400 locations in 45 states and seven Canadian provinces. With the addition of Holiday Retirement to its portfolio in 2021, Atria is now the residence of choice for more than 43,000 older adults, and the workplace of choice for more than 17,000 employees. In 2022, J.D. Power ranked Atria #1 in customer satisfaction among assisted living and memory care communities. Atria creates vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world. Atria operates seven distinct senior living brands: Coterie a luxury brand in a joint venture with Related Companies, Atria Signature, Atria Senior Living, Atria Park, Holiday Retirement, Atria Retirement and Gladwell. Atria's subsidiary, Glennis Solutions, is the only fully integrated cloud-based software suite specifically designed to serve the senior housing industry.

For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For career opportunities and more information about working for Atria, visit AtriaCareers.com. For more information on Glennis Solutions, visit GlennisSolutions.com. For more information about Holiday Retirement, visit HolidaySeniorLiving.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements

Welltower Logo
Welltower Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/related-companies-in-conjunction-with-atria-senior-living-and-welltower-close-on-strategic-partnership-for-two-silicon-valley-developments-in-santa-clara-and-cupertino-301496345.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

