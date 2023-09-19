Relationships with employees and clients are key at Northwestern Mutual

The offices of Northwestern Mutual.

NO. 3 MID-SIZE WORKPLACE

Before she embarked on her current career path, Northwestern Mutual Chief Recruiting Officer Kara Christensen had some personal insight into the financial services powerhouse.

“I was a client before I started working there,” she said.

Since 1847, Northwestern Mutual has provided financial advice and insurance, creating connections that date back decades.

“I think a lot of advisors really pride themselves on generational relationships, just to continue taking care of people and their families for generations to come,” Christensen said.

Northwestern was once known as the “Quiet Company.” But after more than a dozen years with the firm, Christensen has noticed a dynamic shift in the work culture.

“Locally, we have some of the most vibrant people of all ages,” she said.

“We have grown leaps and bounds to make sure that we're really breaking that mold. So, I would say we try to be the opposite of a cookie cutter way. How to act. Or look. Or dress. Or believe,” she added.

“We want our office to look like our community. We want our office to look like our country. We want to be diverse,” she said.

Providing expert advice to both individuals and companies, Northwestern offers plentiful opportunities for its staff to develop new skills. “I would say tons of learning,” Christensen noted. “There are always things from a local to a national level that you can get plugged into if you have the desire to grow and learn something new.”

Northwestern also is a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces special award for Clued-in Senior Management. One employee in an anonymous survey wrote, “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.”

Christensen said the culture of listening to employees is part of the reason for Northwestern's success.

“I feel like people from every level, from our front desk person to our managing partner, feel comfortable voicing opinions, helping create change as needed and helping with processes and systems and welcoming people. I feel like it's that way across the board,” she said.

Story continues

Northwestern Mutual

Locations: Eight in Iowa

Founded: 1857

Ownership: Mutual cooperative

Iowa employees: 197

Top executive: John Schlifske, CEO

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Northwestern Mutual emphasizes long-lasting connections