Relativity Space lands first Department of Defense launch contract

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Relativity Space already has a significant volume of launch contracts on the books – more pre-sales for its Terran 1 rocket than any other launch vehicle in history, in fact, according to CEO and co-founder Tim Ellis. But its latest customer is a key one: The U.S. Department of Defense, which has contracted Relativity Space to launch a payload on its behalf as part of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)'s continued efforts to find responsive launch partners capable of sending payloads with a mass between 450 kg and 1,200 kg (roughly 1,000 to 2,650 lbs) to low-Earth orbit.

"It's a bigger satellite, and there's a much limited number of companies that can actually launch this spacecraft," Ellis said in an interview. "[Terran 1's] three meter payload fairing is unique, among all the US=based companies that can actually launch that payload size, we're still the only one that actually has the fairing big enough for that scale."

The DIU has a specific mandate of working with innovative American companies, typically in the earlier stages of their development, and their collaboration is often seen as a stamp of approval that can set up a company for a much deeper DoD relationship going forward. In this case, citing Relativity's relative maturity and its queue of pre-sold missions, which include a number of non-defense government contracts.

Experts say Space Force is a vital, massive shift for US military

"In this case, there was just a true mission need for this particular spacecraft," Ellis said. "And it was a good opportunity to work with them as our first DoD customer, to start on-ramping into a broader ecosystem of capabilities that we're hearing the government wants to see. So it's all specifically focused on Terran 1, though of course, we now have talked about Terran R, totally independent of this program. It's a start of a conversation, and we see lots of opportunities to help support national interests across many different places with all the things that we're building."

Ellis is referencing Relativity's newly-unveiled larger payload spacecraft, the Terran R. The 3D printing rocket company debuted its plans for the much larger launch vehicle in February, and it's tailor-made for delivering satellite constellations to low-Earth orbit – a need that the DoD has expressed plenty of interest in, given its focus on satellite technologies that offer responsive, redundant capabilities to suit shifting needs.

  • Airtable is now valued at $5.77B with a fresh $270 million in Series E funding

    Airtable, the no-code relational database that has amassed a customer base that spans 250,000 different organizations, has today announced the close of a $270 million in series E funding. The valuation comes out to $5.77 billion post-money, more than doubling its valuation from September, when it raised $185 million in Series D funding. This latest round was led by Greenoaks Capital, with participation from WndrCo, as well as existing investors Caffeinated Capital, CRV, and Thrive.

  • Desktop Metal launches a health-focused business line

    Mass manufacturing may be the future of 3D printing (one hopes), but health products are very much its present. From orthodontics to prosthesis, medical needs are right in the sweet spot for additive manufacturing. Prototyping is a category with a specific ceiling, while true mass manufacturing is still at an impossible scale for most of these systems.

  • GM adds slew of outside lobbyists amid electric vehicle push

    General Motors has made five additions to its roster of outside lobbying firms that will work on topics including electric vehicles.Why it matters: Big companies are positioning themselves to influence policy and legislation as Democrats wield expanded power, but Republicans also hold lots of sway in the narrowly divided Congress.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Newly public filings under the Lobbying Disclosure Act show these firms began working for GM last month on a wide array of matters.Elevate Government AffairsFierce Government RelationsMissy Edwards StrategiesResolution Public AffairsRicchetti IncorporatedOf note: Ricchetti Inc.'s head Jeff Ricchetti is the brother of White House counselor Steve Ricchetti, a closer adviser to President Biden.What they're saying: Asked about the suite of new hirings, GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan tells Axios:"We evaluate our consultants on an annual basis to ensure we are well positioned to advocate for policies that support our customers, dealers and employees, help strengthen our manufacturing presence in the United States and advance our vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion."The big picture: There's frequent churn in various companies' outside lobbying rosters, especially during power transitions, so we'll be watching automakers and other interests. E&E News noted this month that "A bevy of clean energy companies has registered to lobby the federal government in recent months."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Japan Mulls Undersea Cable Plan to Expand Offshore Wind

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is considering laying undersea cables to link offshore wind power generation with demand centers as it seeks to expand renewable energy.An expert panel from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is scheduled to hold its first meeting on the plan Monday, according to a document on its website. The project could cost as much as 1 trillion yen ($9.2 billion) but is cheaper than running cables over land, Nikkei reported over the weekend.Shares of equipment-related companies and electricity utilities rose with heavy machinery maker IHI Corp. and Electric Power Development Co. advancing 2.7% and 2%, respectively. The benchmark Topix index increased 0.9%.Japan is seeking to more than quadruple offshore wind capacity to as much as 45 gigawatts in 2040 from 10 gigawatts in 2030. Reaching that goal will require a vast expansion of a sector that has a current capacity of about 20 megawatts and Japan will need to attract both domestic and overseas investment.Read more: Japan Plans Huge Offshore Wind Expansion to Hit Climate Goal (1)About 80% of that offshore capacity is expected to be built in Hokkaido, Tohoku and Kyushu regions, which will require a way to transport the power to the major demand centers in the Tokyo and Kansai areas.Offshore wind, along with hydrogen and ammonia, are seen as key sources of energy Japan will use to achieve its 2050 decarbonization target, as the densely populated nation has limited onshore space for solar and wind development.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen will bring 240 gigawatt hours of battery production capacity to Europe by 2030

    Volkswagen AG is gearing up to seize the top spot as the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer with plans announced Monday to have six 40 Gigawatt hour (GWh) battery cell production plants in operation in Europe by 2030. The company also announced serious investments in charging infrastructure across China, Europe and the United States. It aims to grow its fast-charging network in Europe to 18,000 stations with its partner IONITY, 17,000 charging points in China through its joint venture CAMS New Energy Technology, and to increase the number of fast-charging stations in the United States by 3,500.

  • Indonesia orders 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for private inoculations

    Indonesia expects to receive 20.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc and China's Sinopharm from the second quarter to use in a private vaccination scheme, the head of a state pharmaceutical firm said on Monday. Indonesia authorised one of the world's first private vaccination programmes last month to run alongside its national drive, enabling firms to buy state-procured vaccines for their staff in Southeast Asia's biggest country. Honesti Basyir, CEO of Bio Farma, told a parliamentary hearing on Monday that it had ordered 15 million doses from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and 5.2 million from Moderna.

  • Xiaomi Soars After Court Questions Pentagon Blacklist. What It Could Mean for Other Blacklisted Chinese Companies.

    Shares of (1810)  soared after a federal judge ordered a temporary halt to an investment ban on the technology company, calling the Pentagon’s process for blacklisting the company “deeply flawed” and raising questions about the restrictions on other companies on the Defense Department’s blacklist of companies with ties to China’s military. In Hong Kong trading on Monday, Xiaomi (1810.Hong Kong) shares rose 7% . The Pentagon blacklist has created a good deal of market confusion.

  • US Transportation Regulator Singles Out Tesla In Calling For Tighter Autonomous Driving Rules

    The US National Transportation Safety Board has asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to be stricter in its regulations on autonomous driving, especially with Tesla. What Happened: The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) raised concerns over Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) use of customers to test the automaker's fully automated, self-driving vehicles on public roads, CNBC has reported. The NTSB has urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to be proactive in using federal requirements to regulate such automated driving systems on public roads. NTSB chief Robert Sumwalt, in a letter to NHTSA, mentioned Tesla and its automated vehicle's beta version 16 times. "Tesla recently released a beta version of its Level 2 Autopilot system, described as having the full self-driving capability. By releasing the system, Tesla is testing on public roads a highly automated AV technology but with limited oversight or reporting requirements," CNBC quoted him as saying. Why It Matters: According to CNBC, the federal intervention could hamper Tesla's move on testing the self-driving vehicles by its customers. Last year Tesla chief Elon Musk said, "Tesla will have fully autonomous, level five vehicles on the road by 2021." According to Musk, once Tesla achieves full autonomy, the challenge lies with the regulatory bodies. But he said he would be able to convince authorities to give complete automated control to customers for both trial run and final use. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaXiaomi Wins Court Ruling Over U.S. Government Investment RestrictionsInvestor Sues Elon Musk, Tesla Board Over 'Erratic' Tweeting, Alleging Violation Of SEC Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves: FT

    "At some point, we need to graduate from our one-legged approach of relying solely on Tesla," Tsuga, who will step down after nine years as CEO from April 1, told the newspaper in an interview. "We are entering a different phase and we need to keep an eye on supplying manufacturers other than Tesla." The Japanese conglomerate announced in November that Tsuga would step down in April after nine years at the helm and that Yuki Kusumi, the head of its automotive business, would take over.

  • Here's How SpaceX Plans to Dominate the Space Tourism Market

    Each of Elon Musk's SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, and Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic are space companies, founded by and to a large extent financed by billionaire backers. Let's begin with Blue Origin.

  • HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism

    A Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan retinas of children as young as six to detect early autism or the risk of autism and hopes to develop a commercial product this year. Retinal eye scanning can help to improve early detection and treatment outcomes for children, said Benny Zee, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

  • Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy

    The mobile-first company is expecting to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years as it expands its banking services and has made a couple of transformational acquisitions to help it execute on its plans. The company got started offering debt consolidation loans (especially targeted at student loan debt). In just the last couple of years, SoFi has made a foray into money and debt tracking, investing, home loans, and credit cards.

  • Why has Russia put its giant new space telescope underwater?

    Russian scientists launch one of the world's biggest underwater space telescopes that will study the mysteries of the universe while floating in the pristine waters of Lake Baikal.

  • Mega-iceberg A74: German ship squeezes through narrow ice channel

    Research Vessel Polarstern makes a remarkable circumnavigation of Antarctica's latest mega-iceberg.

  • Dua Lipa Says She Wanted to ‘Challenge’ Herself with Costume Changes During Grammys Performance

    "I just wanted to do something fun, something I've never done before," Dua Lipa said of her Grammy Awards performance that featured three glittering costumes changes

  • Alpine skiing: Schwarz seals World Cup men's slalom title, Goggia to return

    France's Clement Noel won ahead of compatriot Victor Muffat-Jeandet with Switzerland's Ramon Zehnhaeusern third. Schwarz played it safe in tricky conditions to take his points tally to an unbeatable 625 to Zehnhaeusern's 503 with one race remaining.

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)White House economist Heather Boushey underlined that Biden doesn’t intend to boost taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year. But for “folks at the top who’ve been able to benefit from this economy and haven’t been this hard hit, there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday.An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with White House economist comments in first paragraph after bullet-pointed section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Is a fourth stimulus check possible, after the current third round?

    Some lawmakers are already pressing President Joe Biden to give you more relief money.

  • Americans ready to pour $40 billion into bitcoin and the stock market as stimulus checks arrive: survey

    Americans intend to plow as much as 10% of the latest round of stimulus checks into bitcoin and stocks, according to a survey by Mizuho Securities, with bitcoin by far the more popular choice.