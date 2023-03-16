U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Relativity6 Launches New API Endpoints for NCCI, ISO GL, and Proprietary Cyber Codes

·2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity6, a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, is proud to announce the launch of new API endpoints for NCCI, ISO GL, and Cyber Codes. The new endpoints will provide customers with a more efficient and streamlined experience, enabling them to access critical industry classification information and data in real-time.

(PRNewsfoto/Relativity6)
(PRNewsfoto/Relativity6)

With the launch of these new API endpoints, Relativity6 is expanding its capabilities and offering customers even more value. The NCCI, ISO GL, and Cyber Codes APIs will allow customers to easily access and analyze data related to workers' compensation, general liability, and cyber risk. The data can be used to make better-informed decisions, reduce risk, and improve overall business outcomes.

"We are excited to offer these new API endpoints to our customers," said Abraham Rodriguez, CEO of Relativity6. "By providing access to critical data in real-time, we are empowering our customers to make informed decisions and improve their risk management processes. Our team has worked hard to develop these new endpoints, and we are confident that they will be a valuable asset to our customers."

Relativity6's new API endpoints are part of the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and providing customers with cutting-edge solutions. With its expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Relativity6 is uniquely positioned to help customers leverage data and analytics to drive better business outcomes.

About Relativity6:

Relativity6 is a leading provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for the financial industry. The company's solutions enable organizations to leverage data and analytics to drive better business outcomes. With its deep expertise in AI and machine learning, Relativity6 is uniquely positioned to help customers solve complex business challenges and achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.relativity6.com.

Contact:

Media Relations
Relativity6
jon@relativity6.com
(617) 835-6096

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relativity6-launches-new-api-endpoints-for-ncci-iso-gl-and-proprietary-cyber-codes-301774288.html

SOURCE Relativity6

