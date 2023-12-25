Relax Like Royalty In One of These 10 Luxury Castles

©iStock.com

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to wander through the cobbled halls, winding staircases, and lush grounds of an authentic castle? Being able to step back in time and daydream about ruling the land from those very walls is a bucket list vacation for many people.

In this article, I’ll take you on a tour of ten of the most spectacular luxury castle hotels around the world. From a 19th-century neo-gothic castle in France with a Michelin star restaurant to an 11th-century castle with sweeping views of the German countryside — these castles are ideal for those seeking a noble retreat filled with history and new world amenities.

Ashford Castle — Ireland

Located on the shores of the Lough Corrib for more than 800 years, the Ashford Castle was once the home to the Guinness family. Today, its 83 rooms and suites offer guests a 5-star luxurious experience.

With more than 350 acres to explore, you can immerse yourself in this area just north of Galway. Start by exploring the ancient area on horseback, take a guided boat tour of the Lough Corrib, and finish your day with a spa treatment at The Spa at Ashford Castle, named the best hotel spa in Ireland for 2023 by the World Spa Awards.

Amenities: Spa treatments, movie theatre, nine-hole golf course, multiple bars and restaurants.

Book Accommodations: Ashford Castle

Hôtel de la Cité — France

Located in the medieval city of Carcassonne, France, a stay at the Hôtel de la Cité allows guests to take in the neo-gothic castle and surround themselves with picturesque turrets. This 5-star hotel has 59 rooms and suites, each with a spacious balcony to enjoy the views of Carcassonne.

During your stay at the Hôtel de la Cité, make sure you experience the cuisine offered by chef Jérôme Ryon in the one Michelin-star Barbacane restaurant. After dinner, settle into the cozy library bar for a drink and listen to live piano music.

Amenities: Gourmet restaurant, pool, bar, spa

Book Accommodations: Hôtel de la Cité

Romantik Hotel at the Wartburg — Germany

Located at the edge of the Thuringia Forest, the Romantik Hotel at the Wartburg has been a UNESCO heritage site since 1999. Built around 1067 by Louis the Knight, the Romantik Hotel at the Wartburg is filled with history. In 1521, Martin Luther spent 11 weeks translating the Bible’s New Testament into German at the Wartburg Castle.

During your stay in one of the hotel’s 37 rooms, enjoy a meal at Landgave’s Kitchen to enjoy the sprawling view of the Thuringia Forest from their massive terrace. The Wartburg Castle Museum also allows you to learn more about the castle’s fascinating history.

Amenities: Finnish sauna, restaurant, bar

Book Accommodations: Romantik Hotel at the Wartburg

Parador de Oropesa — Spain

Located between the Sierra de Gredos and the Tajo River, you’ll find the Parador de Oropesa, a 14th-century Spanish castle saturated with history. The complex comprises the Old Castle, an Arab fortress dating back to the 12th or 13th century, and the New Castle, built in 1402 as the palace of the Álvarez de Toledo, counts of Oropesa.

Each of the castle’s 48 rooms and suites is eloquently designed with Spanish tile floors, canopy beds, and views that will make you want to stay forever.

Amenities: Outdoor pool, minibar, restaurant, Chromecast technology, air conditioning

Book Accommodations: Parador de Oropesa

Kilkea Castle — Ireland

Located just 45 minutes outside Dublin, the Kilkea Castle is one of the oldest inhabited castles in Ireland and will help satisfy your childhood fairytale dream. This 186-acre property features an 18-hole golf course and wellness spa. Plus, at the end of the day, you can cheers a pint in their traditional Irish pub.

Amenities: Restaurant, Irish pub, golf, wellness spa

Book Accommodations: Kilkea Castle

Burg Wernberg — Germany

Located in the Bavarian region of Germany, the five-star Hotel Burg Wernberg is in a 13th-century castle full of old-world charm. While you stroll through the halls, you can take in breathtaking views of the Bavarian countryside before settling into a meal from Two Michelin star chef Thomas Kellermann.

Amenities: Restaurant, Spa, Bar, bicycle rentals

Book Accommodations: Burg Wernberg

The Kentucky Castle — Kentucky

If you want to experience a castle retreat without leaving the United States, look no further than the Bluegrass state. Located just 20 minutes from Lexington, The Kentucky Castle features 18 luxurious rooms on the 100-acre property. Enjoy the large outdoor pool, numerous spa services, and even a morning of goat yoga. Plus, the castle’s restaurant is truly farm-to-table, using vegetables, fruits, and herbs from its garden.

Amenities: Restaurant, spa, farm tours

Book Accommodations: The Kentucky Castle

Culzean Castle — Scotland

Dating back to the 1500s, the medieval Cluzean Castle is situated alongside the Firth of Clyde. The Eisenhower Hotel makes up the top floors and provides guests with amazing views across the sea to the Arran Mountains. The Cuzean Castle was the vacation home of Former United States president Dwight D. Eisenhower from 1945 until he died in 1969.

During a stay at the Culzean Castle, you can explore the 600-acre grounds and enjoy activities like clay pigeon shooting, fishing, sailing, horseback riding, and golfing.

Amenities: Restaurant, lounge, WiFi

Book Accommodations: The Eisenhower Hotel at Culzean Castle

Häringe Castle — Sweden

Located in Södermanland, the Häringe Castle is a quick 25-minute drive from Stockholm. It features a bowling alley and Sweden’s first Olympic-sized swimming pool. During your stay, you can join the castle’s chef for cooking lessons or take part in their castle murder package, a three-course dinner experience where you and other guests have the opportunity to solve a crime from within the castle walls.

Amenities: Pool, sauna, restaurant, bar/lounge

Book Accommodations: Häringe Castle

Pousada Castelo Obidos — Portugal

Construction of the Pousada Castelo Obidos was started in 718 and was finished in the 1300s, more than 600 years later. Today, it’s part of the seven wonders of Portugal and one of the most well-preserved castles in the world. Each guestroom allows visitors to step back in time. With stone interior walls, you can imagine what it was like to live there hundreds of years ago.

Amenities: Restaurant, bar, WiFi, golf nearby

Book Accommodations: Pousada Castelo Obidos

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Relax Like Royalty In One of These 10 Luxury Castles