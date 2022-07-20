U.S. markets closed

Relaxation Beverages Market Size is projected to be worth USD 1,271 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.2%, Owing to Growing Incidence of Insomnia

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Relaxation Beverages Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Relaxation Beverages Market Size was valued at USD 368 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,271 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030.

In recent decades, the streamlined food and beverage industry has become increasingly diversified as businesses continue investigating innovative products that address specific customer requirements as well as need patterns. Even though the relaxation beverage industry focuses on a prominent psychological function, a variety of beverages are emerging on supermarket or hypermarket shelves that promise to relieve stress and relax consumers at specific times and under specific situations. However, rising workaholics, changing lifestyles, and stressful workplaces are driving the demand for beverages that provide relaxation or stress relief, propelling the relaxation beverages market.

With an increasingly anxious society, there is a growing need for relaxation foods and beverages, which appear to eventually cure options for stress and hectic lifestyles. Relaxation beverages are a novel product in the food and beverage industry, with concentrated formulae rich in botanicals, natural herbs, and other essences that are famous in drinks, mixers, and shorts all over the world. Some of the more common aromatherapy ingredients used in calming and relaxing beverages includes lavender, rosehip, chamomile, and lemon verbena. Relaxation Beverage is a non-drowsy drink containing chamomile, GABA, and ginkgo Biloba, which promotes comfortable and pleasant day flights. In addition, the company provides a night departure relaxation beverage containing melatonin, which can be used to promote stress alleviation as well as sleep.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3026

Report Coverage:

Market

Relaxation Beverages Market

Market Size 2021

USD 368 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 1,271 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

15.2%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Just Chill, Ippodo Tea Co. Ltd., Zenify, Tranquini, BevNet.com, Chillbev, Harvest One, Som Sleep, Life on Earth Inc., Phi Drinks, Inc., Boisson Slow Cow, Inc., and NewAge, Inc.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Relaxation Beverages Market Dynamics

Relaxation beverages are products that include a combination of botanicals and amino acids. Today's stressful modern lifestyles demand the usage of such mood-balancing foods and beverages all over the world to balance metabolic functions. Likewise, psychological stress and a lack of leisure time are two of the most important drivers of the global relaxation beverages market. Furthermore, manufacturers are developing new or improved methods of communicating with customers, as well as tying the colors of drinks to the emotion of the buyers. Sensient Flavors, for example, recently released a brand-new beverage that has increased consumer interest. The brand now offers four new color concepts: peaceful green, tranquil blue, and uplifting yellow. Moreover, the beverage helps people balance their emotional experiences in a healthy and welcoming way.

The relaxation beverages market gained popularity among consumers for a variety of reasons, including the essence that they are claimed to alleviate levels of stress and anxiety. As a result, insomnia and concentration are enhanced. Relaxation beverages are also becoming increasingly popular in the United Kingdom, wherein customers' busy and chaotic lifestyles contribute to the market's rise. In addition, manufacturers are offering new and improved products to the market. For instance, Marley's Mellow Mood is a highly regarded sedative on the UK market. Furthermore, rising stress levels among millennial are fueling global demand for stress-relieving products.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/relaxation-beverages-market

Shift Work Sleep Irregularities Boost the Market Growth

Individuals' employment schedules also have an impact on their sleep patterns. According to the Australian Sleep Association, shift work sleep disruption can result in illnesses such as insomnia or excessive weariness. According to the report, 10% of all night shifts are likely to suffer from shift work sleep disruptions. Moreover, as per the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, approximately 30% of individuals have indications of anxiety and depression, and 10% of adults have symptoms of sleeplessness. However, the increased prevalence of mental illness and insomnia caused by changing shifts at work, jet lag, or managing any other changes to the body's circadian system is propelling the growth of the Relaxation Beverage Market.

Market Segmentation

The global relaxation beverages market is categorized into product and application, according to Acumen Research and Consulting. By product, the segment has been classified into relaxation drinks, relaxation mixes, and relaxation shots. By application, the segment is categorized into insomnia, anxiety, and others.

Relaxation Beverages Market Regional Overview

The relaxation beverages market is subdivided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the relaxation beverages market forecast, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to rise significantly in the market over the next few years. The regional market is expanding due to rising demand for stress-relieving and sleep-promoting products, as well as a preference for healthy beverages. Furthermore, changing lifestyles, a shifting workforce, and the presence of a high population of millennial consumers in the state with significant spending power are pushing the regional market. The prevalence of a significant millennial population is likely to boost the market growth in the region.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3026

Relaxation Beverages Market Players

Some of the relevant relaxation beverages market companies are Just Chill, Ippodo Tea Co. Ltd., Zenify, Tranquini, BevNet.com, Chillbev, Harvest One, Som Sleep, lifeonearthinc, Phi Drinks, Inc., Boisson Slow Cow, Inc., and NewAge, Inc.

Browse More Research Topic on Food Sector:

The Global Cultured Meat Market accounted for USD 134 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 517 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Linseed Oil Market accounted for USD 2,865 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,579 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Alcohol Packaging Market size accounted for USD 61,983 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 78,205 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


