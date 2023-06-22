Relaxing immigration rules could help beat mortgage crisis, claims Hammond - latest updates

Lord Hammond was chancellor under Theresa May - Tonight with Andrew Marr/LBC

The Government should relax immigration rules to help ease the mortgage crisis gripping Britain, a former chancellor has urged.

Lord Hammond, who led the Treasury under Theresa May, said the Government has to strike a “balance” between the “politically toxic” increase in immigration with the impact of rising mortgage rates.

Relaxing immigration could help deal with record rises in wages across Britain by creating more competition for jobs and lowering workers’ ability to push for pay increases.

The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row at lunchtime after disappointing inflation figures showed price rises have not eased.

Traders are pricing in a nearly one in two chance that policymakers will make a half a percentage point rise in rates to 5pc, sending mortgage costs surging.

The average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage increased to 6.15pc on Wednesday, according to Moneyfacts.

Lord Hammond told LBC: “I don’t think The Bank [of England] has got much choice [but to tip the country into recession] unless the Government does something pretty significant intervening in the labour market in a different way.

“I think the Government has regarded any relaxation of migration rules as being politically toxic.

“But rising mortgage rates on the scale we’re seeing is also politically toxic.

“I think we might have to have a debate about the balance between the two of you.”

Read the latest updates below.

09:08 AM BST

Swiss combat inflation 'Bank of England can only dream of'

The Swiss National Bank has substantially reduced its conditional inflation forecast for this year, from 2.6pc to 2.2pc as it raised its interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 1.75pc.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, poignantly noted:

This reflects the big falls in inflation in April and May as well as lower energy prices and a stronger franc. The headline rate dropped from 3.4pc in February to 2.2pc in May and the core rate dropped to 1.9pc - data that the ECB and Bank of England can only dream of. As the SNB now forecasts inflation to be above its target range of ‘positive but less than 2pc’ over the next two years it is pretty clear that policymakers expect to raise rates further. We are currently forecasting rates to peak at 2.25pc.

08:57 AM BST

Swiss National Bank increases interest rates

The Switzerland’s central bank has increased its interest rate by a quarter point, saying inflationary pressure “has increased again” over the medium term.

The Swiss National Bank has increased rates to 1.75pc.

It said in a statement: “It cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the Swiss National Bank policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term.”

🇨🇭 The SNB is following in the ECB's footsteps with hawkish projections. Inflation is expected to be higher, above 2% throughout 2025, despite today's rate hike. The SNB cites "second-round effects, electricity prices, rents and more persistent inflationary pressure from abroad." pic.twitter.com/vcEmNqpYoi — Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) June 22, 2023

08:51 AM BST

Markets slump ahead of interest rate decision

British stocks dropped at the open amid a broad-based decline as investors mulled the prospect of a higher-than-expected interest rate increase by the Bank of England following still-high inflation data.

The benchmark FTSE 100 has fallen 1.3pc, touching a three-week low, while the FTSE 250 mid-cap index has lost 0.7pc.

Healthcare, miners and banks were the biggest drag on the FTSE 100, down over 1pc each.

Traders’ bets were almost evenly split between a 25 basis point and 50 basis point rise by the Bank of England later, after data on Wednesday showed inflation defied predictions of slowing down and held steady at 8.7pc in May.

Markets also increased bets on further hikes following the data that revealed underlying inflation is at its highest level since 1992.

Ocado shares surged to the top of the FTSE 100 amid reports claimed it could receive a takeover bid from Amazon.

There was “speculation of bid interest” from big tech companies, with Amazon considering an 800p a share offer, according to the Times. Its shares are trading at 486p.

08:35 AM BST

Freezing or cutting bills can help get inflation down, says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves insisted that using a windfall tax to fund people’s mortgage bills would not be inflationary.

On Tuesday, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rebuffed calls to offer financial support to mortgage holders, saying that would involve injecting “large amounts of cash into the economy” and would therefore be inflationary.

Ms Reeves said the Government needs to “provide support for those people who are struggling most”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

What I would be doing if I was chancellor would be helping people who are struggling with those higher costs. There’s different ways you can do that but actually helping people by windfall taxing the energy companies and using that money to help people with their bills is a practical thing that the Government could still do.

Asked whether than would get inflation down, she insisted: “It can. If you were to freeze bills or reduce them that does directly impact inflation.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

08:30 AM BST

Headline inflation 'masks bigger' issue of food costs, says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has told BBC Radio 4 that the average inflation rate “masks something much bigger” as poorer people are forced to pay more of their income on essentials like food and energy.

Ms Reeves said:

I’m incredibly concerned about inflation, I think the responsibility is to do all we can to help those who are most impacted by these prices. Look, the average inflation rate of 8.7pc masks something much bigger here because people who spend a higher proportion of their incomes on their weekly food shop, on their energy bills and on their rent and mortgages are seeing prices rise at an even faster level. Look at food price inflation, more than twice as high as the overall rate of inflation, so there are some people who are particularly hard hit by what is happening, and what I want to do with the plan I’m setting out today around helping people with mortgages is about helping people in real financial distress right now.

08:18 AM BST

Cleverly stumbles over short-term measures to tackle inflation

James Cleverly appeared to struggle to set out what short-term measures the Prime Minister was taking to halve inflation during an interview this morning.

Asked repeatedly for specific actions the Government was taking, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One of the main vehicles for short-term addressing inflation is interest rates.”

He was pushed on what the Prime Minister was doing, given interest rates are in the hands of the independent Bank of England.

“We do what we can do to try and address the issues over which we have direct control,” with the Foreign Secretary mentioning changes to apprenticeships.

Pushed again on short-term measures, he said:

One of the reasons why we have been thoughtful but cautious on public-sector pay awards is we know that is one of those things that adds inflationary pressures. We’re very conscious that increased government borrowing is one of those things that loops around and increases inflationary pressures.

08:13 AM BST

PM 'absolutely committed' to halving inflation, says Cleverly

The Foreign Secretary has said Rishi Sunak remains “absolutely committed” to halving inflation this year.

James Cleverly told LBC:

The Prime Minister is absolutely committed to halving inflation this year and we’re also making sure that we support those people who are struggling to pay the bills, and we’re also putting pressure on the lending industry, the banking industry, to make sure they do the right thing by their customers and help anyone that is struggling or is at risk of default. So, we’re dealing with the here and now, but we’re also dealing with the future.

08:04 AM BST

FTSE 100 plunges at the open

Markets have slumped amid weakening confidence in the UK economy ahead of the Bank of England’s big interest rate decision amid persistent inflation.

The FTSE 100 has slumped 1pc while the FTSE 250 has dropped 1.5pc to 18,473.67.

07:57 AM BST

Bank of England risks 'adding fuel to the fire' by raising rates half a point

The Bank of England risks driving up expectations for interest rate rises if it opts for a half a point increase today, economists have warned.

Traders predict there is a 40pc chance that the rate could be pushed up even higher, by 0.5 percentage points to 5pc.

Markets already think rates will likely hit 6pc by the end of the year.

Sandra Horsfield, an economist for Investec Economics, said: “Settling on the larger of the two risks adding fuel to the fire for rate expectations, a message the MPC will think long and hard about given the impact this would have for what is now termed the ‘mortgage time bomb’ for households and landlords that refinance borrowing.”

07:46 AM BST

Rising interest rates leave little room for tax cuts, warns IFS chief

The Government has been put in a “horrible position” of being forced to raise taxes just as the Bank of England forces its debt interest payments higher, a top think tank chief has warned.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said there will be less room for tax cuts because rising interest rates are increasing the payments on the national debt, which has surpassed 100pc of GDP for the first time since 1961.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

The thing that is particularly concerning about the level of debt at the moment is that these high interest rates are feeding through into debt interest payments very quickly because a lot of it is related to inflation and a lot of it is held by the Bank of England and the interest rate increases immediately result in big increases in what the Government pays. That is one of the main reasons why we’ve got this horrible position going forward where taxes are rising to record levels but there’s not actually much money around to spend because more and more of it is going on paying interest on the national debt.

07:38 AM BST

Premier Inn sales boosted as budget travel booms

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said its hotels business had seen sales soar 18pc in the three months to the start of June compared to the year before as travellers seek out cheaper hotel options.

Strong sales, particularly in London, came as demand was high from people travelling for both business and pleasure.

Total sales in the UK, including Whitbread’s pubs, rose 15.6pc to £686.5m.

Chief executive Dominic Paul said:

Our business is in great shape and trading well. Given the lack of branded supply growth and permanent decline in the independent sector, I am confident that our business model will continue to deliver as we strengthen Premier Inn’s position in the UK, unlock our potential in Germany and maximise long-term returns for our shareholders.

A Premier Inn hotel in Liverpool - REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

07:34 AM BST

Train drivers suspended strikes

A planned strike by train drivers on Avanti West Coast has been suspended.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on July 2 in a dispute over sick notes.

The union said the company has confirmed it will remove the sick note policy which was in dispute.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “As we have always said, we want to maintain a culture of positive industrial relations.

“This outcome shows that when management come to the table and understand our members’ perspective we are able to resolve issues effectively.”

A strike planned for July 2 has been suspended - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

07:29 AM BST

Bank of England poised to hit mortgage borrowers with fresh interest rate rise

The Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row after disappointing inflation figures showed price rises have not eased.

The UK’s consumer prices index was unchanged in May at a rate of 8.7pc while core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, reached its highest level since 1992, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Inflation came in above analysts’ expectations for the fourth month in a row, and indicated that price rises have remained persistent despite the Bank’s efforts to bring it down to the 2pc target.

Economists agree that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to raise interest rates from the current rate of 4.5pc, and that more hikes are on the horizon.

Financial markets are expecting interest rates to rise by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75pc. But there is a 40pc chance that the rate could be pushed up even higher, by 0.5 percentage points to 5pc.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for a 13th time in a row - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

07:24 AM BST

Good morning

The Government should relax immigration rules to help ease the mortgage crisis, according to a former chancellor.

Lord Hammond said the Bank of England has little choice but to raise interest rates for a 13th consecutive time today unless ministers consider the “politically toxic” move of improving supply in the labour market to slow wage rises.

5 things to start your day

1) Britain’s debt pile eclipses GDP as benefits bill soars | Public borrowing rose to its highest level in any May outside of lockdown

2) Recession is ‘inevitable’ after Bank of England lost control of inflation | Former rate setters hit out at policy failures by Threadneedle Street

3) Tories warn Lloyds over Telegraph sale process | Senior politicians call for transparency over potential buyers

4) Legend of Zelda computer game release blamed for shock inflation spike | Aptly named ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ instalment is wildly popular with British gamers

5) Surging interest rates to batter incomes of more than 1.4m people | Britons face ‘serious shock’ as bills hit ‘eye-watering’ levels, warns IFS

What happened overnight



Asian shares edged lower after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell stuck to his recent hawkish tone on the bank’s likely interest rate path, while the focus switches to the Bank of England’s interest rate decision later.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2pc lower at 521.81, set for a fourth straight day of losses and on course to snap its three-week winning run. The index is down around 2.7pc for the week, the worst since early March.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.6pc, while Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.1pc. China and Hong Kong stock markets were closed for a holiday, leading to subdued trading.

Wall Street stocks closed lower following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who warned of resuming interest rate increases this year to bring down stubborn inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.3pc to 33,951.52. The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.5pc to 4,365.69, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.2pc to 13,502.20.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.72pc, while the policy sensitive two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.71pc from 4.69pc late Tuesday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.