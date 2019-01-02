Has Relaxo Footwears Limited (NSE:RELAXO) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Assessing Relaxo Footwears Limited’s (NSE:RELAXO) performance as a company requires looking at more than just a years’ earnings data. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Relaxo Footwears is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its luxury industry peers.

Check out our latest analysis for Relaxo Footwears

Could RELAXO beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

RELAXO’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹1.8b has jumped 38% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 19%, indicating the rate at which RELAXO is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Let’s see whether it is merely attributable to an industry uplift, or if Relaxo Footwears has experienced some company-specific growth.

NSEI:RELAXO Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Relaxo Footwears has invested its equity funds well leading to a 21% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 14% exceeds the IN Luxury industry of 5.8%, indicating Relaxo Footwears has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Relaxo Footwears’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 33% to 30%.

What does this mean?

Though Relaxo Footwears’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Relaxo Footwears to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for RELAXO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for RELAXO’s outlook. Financial Health: Are RELAXO’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



