U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,107.50
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,803.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,207.75
    -25.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.40
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.92
    +0.56 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.00
    -9.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    -0.09 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2197
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.30
    +0.96 (+4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4133
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0310
    -0.1380 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,713.89
    +1,240.57 (+3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.40
    -70.08 (-6.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.83
    +30.63 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

Relay Welcomes Renowned Cybersecurity Expert, Digital Bill of Materials Inventor, Chris Blask to Advisory Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Relay Medical Corp.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) welcomes cybersecurity originator Chris Blask1 to the Advisory Board. Mr. Blask brings an unmatched knowledge of supply chain security, having invented the Digital Bill of Materials in 2019.

Chris has nearly 30 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, inventing one of the first commercial firewall products and participating in virtually every aspect of cybersecurity since. He is a founding Fellow of (CS)2AI, a non-profit international cybersecurity association.

“The term ‘Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)’ appearing in the Presidential Executive Order of last week marks a significant change in cybersecurity and supply chain operations. Effectively operationalizing SBOMs into enterprise systems will come to define competitive effectiveness, both in cybersecurity and in business,” Mr. Blask shared. “The Cybeats team has focused on developing the operational tools for applying SBOMs, combining these lists of software components with the telemetry about software running in specific business, technical, and threat environments. I am very much looking forward to working with the Cybeats leadership and the rest of the Advisory Board through this critical shift in the market, the company and its clients provide a fascinating perspective into the practical application of SBOMs by organizations in every segment and geography.”

Chris Blask’s career spans the breadth of the cybersecurity industry. In addition to inventing one of the first firewall products, he built a multi-billion-dollar firewall business at Cisco Systems, co-founded an early SIEM vendor, co-authored the first book on SIEM, founded an information sharing center for critical infrastructures, developed multi-decade national infrastructure plans, and has advised public and private organizations in every sector around the world. In his role within the Office of Innovation at Unisys, he created and led the Operational Technology and IoT security practices, invented the Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM) structure, and established the Unisys Marine Living Research Center. Today he chairs a range of non-profit cybersecurity organizations and contributes to a wide range of global security efforts.

“Chris’ expertise transcends the evolution of cybersecurity; he has a profound understanding of technology and how to protect devices and information from an enterprise level. With the progression of cyber infrastructure, threats have evolved to risk the Internet of Things (IoT) products. This is where Chris’ next invention mitigates vulnerabilities on a device level,” stated Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp.

For those attending the RSA Conference, Chris Blask is participating in a panel titled: “DBOM and SBOM: New Options for Better Supply Chain Cybersecurity”. The global supply chain includes a mystifying accumulation of digital and software components that generate perplexing cybersecurity risk management challenges. These supply chain risk management challenges can be addressed through the focused application of both Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM) and Software Bill of Materials (SBoM) to document component provenance to consuming organizations.

Chris Blask LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisblask/

Chris Blask Twitter: https://twitter.com/chrisblask

Chris Blask blog: https://blask.org/

_______________
1 https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisblask/

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Cybeats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Relay Medical Corp. Website: www.cybeats.com

For Media Inquires: Destine Lee, media@relaymedical.com, 647-872-9982

Contact:
W. Clark Kent
President
Relay Medical Corp.
Office. 647-872-9982 ext. 3
TF. 1-844-247-6633 ext. 3
investor.relations@relaymedical.com

Bernhard Langer
EU Investor Relations
Office. +49 (0) 177 774 2314
Email: blanger@relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bitcoin regained some ground on Thursday from the previous session's brutal slide to four-month lows but was weighed down by concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world. Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency, rose 8.75% to touch $40,000, after plunging 14% on Wednesday to its lowest since late January. Wednesday's declines in both digital assets were their biggest daily percentage moves in more than a year as investors rushed to exit trades that until recently were heartily outperforming traditional markets such as stocks and bonds.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Creditors approve restructuring plan for troubled Thai Airways

    Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, the flag carrier said on Wednesday, as it seeks to recover from financial problems suffered long before the coronavirus pandemic. The plan will allow for an extension on bond payments, interest and the option for debt-to-equity conversion, said Somboon Sangrungjang of law firm Kudun and Partners, which represents creditors including 87 savings cooperatives. The creditors proposed the appointment of finance ministry official Pornchai Thirawet, acting Thai Airways CEO Chansin Treenuchagron and former chief Piyasvasti Amranand, as plan administrators, the airline said on Wednesday.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Coinbase, Binance, other platforms see disruptions as crypto sell-off intensifies

    Binance, Coinbase and other major cryptocurrency platforms experienced service disruptions Wednesday morning as volatility in bitcoin, ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies skyrocketed.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • Cathie Wood, Still a Bitcoin Believer, Sees It Going to $500,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin’s massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin’s peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000.“We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high,” she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, “Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem.”Musk’s quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback.“You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional,” she said. “I think we’re in a capitulation phase. That’s a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is.”Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. “The odds are going up now that we have had this correction,” she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm’s product line-up hasn’t yet faced a monthly outflow, she said.“There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible,” she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that’s caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her.“The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they’re not looking back,” she said. “We’re looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robotics Firm Memic Is in Talks to Go Public Via SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Memic Innovative Surgery, a medical-device company that specializes in robot-assisted surgery, is in talks to go public through a merger with MedTech Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company may raise additional equity through a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, some of the people said. Terms of the deal couldn’t immediately be learned. As with all transactions that aren’t finalized, it’s possible talks could fall apart.A MedTech representative declined to comment and a spokesperson for Memic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Memic in April said it had raised $96 million from investors including Peregrine Ventures and Ceros, with participation from OurCrowd and Accelmed. It said at the time that funding would support the commercialization of its Hominis robotic-assisted surgical platform in the U.S. and potentially offshore.The Tel Aviv-based company, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dvir Cohen and Chairman Maurice R. Ferre, in February received de novo marketing authorization for its Hominis system from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in certain types of surgical procedures, including benign hysterectomies. The platform has miniature robotic arms, which the company says provide human-level dexterity and essentially replicate the motions performed by surgeons.MedTech, led by CEO Christopher Dewey, raised $250 million in a December initial public offering.Another robotics startup, Vicarious Surgical Inc., has agreed to go public through a merger with a SPAC, D8 Holdings Corp.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China

    Chinese regulators have tightened restrictions that ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrencies, marking a fresh crackdown on digital money. Compared with a previous ban issued in 2017, the new rules greatly expanded the scope of prohibited services, and judged that "virtual currencies are not supported by any real value". Three financial industry associations on Tuesday directed their members, which include banks and online payment firms, not to offer any crypto-related services, such as account openings, registration, trading, clearing, settlement and insurance, reiterating the 2017 ban.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ByteDance Founder Steps Down as CEO Ahead of Mega IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming will cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable startup ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.Zhang will hand off the chief executive officer role at TikTok’s owner to human resources chief Rubo Liang, he announced in an internal memo posted online Thursday. The billionaire entrepreneur remains chairman but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said.Zhang, who will instead focus on longer-term strategy, is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country’s internet landscape.Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering in the U.S. or Hong Kong. It’s also orchestrating its next big act -- a move into e-commerce that could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan in a $1.7 trillion Chinese arena.“I feel I did not achieve as much as I had hoped to on my previous objectives in the areas of new strategic opportunities, organizational management, and social responsibility,” Zhang said in his memo. “After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.”Read more: TikTok Took on President Trump Over App Ban and Won BigZhang’s handoff recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo Inc. founder Colin Huang, who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago. The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements may have exacted a toll on Zhang, who had begun delegating responsibility.In 2020, he appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDance’s sprawling business. This month, he elevated recent hire and former Xiaomi Corp. finance chief Shouzi Chew to CEO of its U.S. business. Zhang said in the memo he began discussing with a small group the possibility of having Liang as the new CEO this March. The two will work side-by-side over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.“The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful.”Read more: Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue ProjectionsZhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined AI recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin leads in China’s domestic market. The founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.Liang, an entrepreneur like Zhang, will shepherd ByteDance’s move into new arenas from e-commerce to education devices. The low-profile executive and Zhang studied microelectronics at Tianjin’s Nankai University and shared a computer for coding, Zhang said in a public speech in 2016. The pair co-founded 99fang.com - a search service for real estate -- in 2009 before teaming up to create ByteDance three years later.Read more: ByteDance Eyes a New $185 Billion Business Ahead of Mega IPOThe internet titan is now seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($40 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, Bloomberg News has reported. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year. Douyin is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. on their turf.ByteDance -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although deliberations are at an early stage.If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what it took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad. At $40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube’s. Reuters first reported Zhang’s decision.“ByteDance is mature enough for him to step back,” said Ke Yan, a Singapore-based analyst with DZT Research. “He can now selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being a CEO who needs to handle nitty-gritty things.”(Updates with analysts’ comments from the seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Capitulation City as Bitcoin Dumps to $31K, ETH to $2K Before Reversal

    Liquidations, China and even Elon Musk may be factors in markets falling.

  • Bitcoin's Musk hangover infects crypto world, Tesla: 'The next microbubble... to get pricked'

    Bitcoin's intensifying sell-off that began after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's changed his mind on the digital currency last week has engulfed other cryptocurrencies.

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner Swings to Profit as China Sales Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a pretax profit for the three months through March as a recovery in Chinese demand lifted sales of the automaker’s luxury sports cars and SUVs.Tata Motors Ltd. posted fourth-quarter earnings of 57 billion rupees ($23 million) before tax and one-time items on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of 65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue soared 42% and exceeded estimates.JLR’s improving sales performance is crucial for Mumbai-based Tata as the group’s Indian business is being buffeted by the surge in coronavirus cases gripping the country. Government-imposed lockdowns have shuttered sales outlets and halted factories’ production lines.“While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide,” Tata said in a statement.Charge TakenThe group booked a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) charge initially flagged in February related to JLR’s shift to electric models, though its net loss still narrowed.Tata Motors closed 3.5% higher before the company released earnings. The stock is up 80% this year.Jaguar Land Rover posted a pretax profit of 534 million pounds in the quarter after selling 12% more vehicles. Sales more than doubled in China and increased 10% in North America.All model ranges except Jaguar-brand autos were back to pre-Covid levels in the quarter, lifting JLR’s market share to 6%. That was up from 4.4% in the first three months of the financial year, with the new Defender sport utility vehicle spurring gains.Chip IssueThe global shortage of semiconductors has affected JLR since the quarter ended, forcing the carmaker to suspend production at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood plants for a limited period.The company is working with suppliers to resolve the issue, though Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell said it could contribute to a small Ebit loss in the current quarter, which is always JLR’s weakest for cash flow. He reiterated full-year cash and profit-margin targets.JLR is staging a recovery after wrangling with uncertainty over Brexit and stricter emissions limits in the past few years. Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has outlined plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion pounds and reduce headcount by 2,000 while accelerating an electrification drive.The company said it has reduced expenses to lower its breakeven point to 400,000 vehicle sales a year, from 600,000 in 2019.Tata said its own operations will show a “relatively weak” performance in the current quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak hampers production and commodity prices increase. It expects a gradual improvement later in the year.(Updates with sales details in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.

  • JPMorgan Eyes $100 Million Payday on Trade Linked to Aramco Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan & Chase Co. is set to earn more than $100 million on a recent trade tied to the sale of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines, a windfall that stands out even in the sprawling interest-rate swap market, people familiar with the matter said.The bank is poised to book gains on a hedging transaction with U.S. investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC, which agreed last month to invest $12.4 billion in the pipelines, the people said. JPMorgan advised Aramco on the deal and was one of two banks that helped it arrange a loan of more than $10 billion offered to the buyers, the people said.Given the size of the financing, EIG separately entered into a so-called swap deal with JPMorgan to guard against fluctuations in interest rates. JPMorgan is in line for the nine-figure profit after markets moved in its favor, according to the people, who asked not be identified discussing sensitive information.Read more: Aramco Said to Tap Moelis to Raise Billions From Asset SalesWhile buyers in an acquisition this size normally turn to a group of lenders to manage their financing risk, JPMorgan was the sole bank on the hedging transaction, the people said. The size of the return was commensurate with the risk the bank took onto its books as counterparty on the swap, one of the people said.Fee PoolAramco wasn’t a counterparty on the swap trade, the people said. JPMorgan hasn’t yet booked the profits on the hedging transaction, and the size of the return could still change, the people said.Representatives for Aramco and JPMorgan declined to comment, while a spokesperson of EIG didn’t immediately provide comment.Bespoke hedges have long offered profits to Wall Street firms that can outstrip those from lending or advising on deals, though they can also prompt unhappy clients if gains get too large. JPMorgan’s payday highlights why global banks continue to chase big deals from Aramco, with the expectation of profiting from such ancillary work even if the Saudi energy company itself doesn’t dole out large advisory fees.Deal PushEIG is leading a consortium that’s buying a 49% interest in leasing rights over Aramco’s oil pipelines, according to an April statement. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. has said it’s also in talks to join the investor group.Advisers are getting ready for more deals from the state-owned energy company. Aramco is considering the sale of a stake in its vast natural gas pipeline network, Bloomberg News reported last month. It’s also reviewing its upstream business, a move that could Aramco bring in external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, people with knowledge of the matter have said.Aramco is one of JPMorgan’s biggest clients globally, with the relationship between the two stretching back decades. JPMorgan was among the roster of banks that worked on Aramco’s $29.4 billion IPO in 2019 -- still the world’s largest-ever listing. Banks on the listing shared a fee pool of just over $100 million, which was unusually small relative to the size of the IPO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • Japan’s 2025 Budget Goal Is Near Impossible, Debt Panel Member Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s target of balancing its budget by fiscal 2025 is essentially out of reach and pushing for it too hard would derail the pandemic-hit economy, according to Ayako Fujita, a member of the finance ministry’s debt-management panel.“It’s pretty much impossible,” Fujita said of the goal to balance the government’s budget excluding debt-servicing payments by the year ending March 2026.Measures such as spending cuts or tax increases to meet the goal would shave 1% off the economy each year and are therefore unlikely, Fujita, a senior economist at JPMorgan Securities, said in an interview.The panelist’s remarks come amid continued insistence by Finance Minister Taro Aso that Japan is sticking with the goal. Aso reiterated his stance on April 30 that the goal is important to maintain market trust in the country’s commitment to fix its finances and to avoid a surge in yields.The International Monetary Fund’s latest estimate showed Japan’s public debt load compared against gross domestic product at 256%, the worst among developed nations. Even before the surge in government spending during the pandemic, Japan’s Cabinet Office forecast the country would fail to reach a primary balance this decade.Read More: Covid-19 Pushes Japan’s Budget Balancing Further into FutureStill, once the economy has shrugged off the negative impact of the pandemic, the government should tackle the task of managing the nation’s growing debt, Fujita said.To do that the government needs to start discussing how extra spending will be paid for and get back in step with the Bank of Japan on trying to generate inflation.“Government policies such as reducing mobile phone fees or offering cut-price travel incentives are standing in the way of the BOJ’s efforts to spur inflation,” Fujita said. “The government should take measures to spark, not dampen, inflation, since it’s a significant factor in stable debt management.”While the BOJ’s yield curve control policy aimed at generating stable inflation helps keep government borrowing costs down, it will eventually undermine debt management, she said. That will happen through deterioration in the functioning of the bond market needed for smooth issuance of debt and by lowering inflation expectations, she added.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Inflation Doubles as Post-Lockdown Spending Splurge Starts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Britain’s inflation rate doubled in April, marking the beginning of a surge in prices that will fuel speculation about when the Bank of England could start taking its foot off the stimulus pedal.Consumer prices rose 1.5% from a year earlier last month after a 0.7% gain in March, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. The reading was in step with economists’ expectations.The April figures were mainly driven by a jump in domestic energy prices and clothing. But with the U.K.’s re-opening allowing consumers to start splurging cash, the central bank expects inflation to exceed its 2% target later this year.What happens beyond that is subject to debate. While the BOE sees the price gains as temporary, investors are betting that the U.K.’s recovery -- and the accompanying inflationary pressures -- will force policy makers to raise interest rates next year. That’s much sooner than what most economists expect.“While the monthly surge is not the start of a sudden bout of excess inflation, the market should pay attention to the ongoing rise nonetheless,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg. “We do not believe that higher inflation will be fully transitory as many in markets contend and as global central bankers seem to presume.”Today’s report also showed:Gas and electricity prices surged 9% in the month, driving the higher inflation readingMotor fuel also gained in the month after crude oil increasedClothing and footwear prices rose 2.4% in the most recent report after a 1.6% drop a year agoA measure of input prices paid for raw materials by factories rose 9.9% from a year earlier, the fastest rate since February 2017Metals and non-metallic minerals provided the largest contribution to the increase.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, dissented in an 8-1 vote this month to keep the central bank’s stimulus program unchanged. He argued that the momentum behind the recovery is strong enough to risk a damaging wave of inflation.“Experience during the 1970s and 1980s demonstrates that, once out of the bottle, the inflation genie is notoriously difficult to get back in,” Haldane wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper last week.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“Inflation has further to run this year and is likely to end 2021 above the Bank of England’s 2% target. But we expect the upturn to prove temporary, allowing the central bank to overlook it.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click for the full REACT.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional gilt yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Concerns about inflation are mounting globally. In the U.S., consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, though Federal Reserve officials view the pickup as temporary and have signaled their intent to maintain ultra-easy policy. The BOE is signaling it will tolerate an increase in inflation and that it doesn’t intend to move until there’s a more sustained pickup in prices.“We think inflation could go above target a bit temporarily later this year for these base effects. We see the bounceback in the economy, but we don’t see the momentum continuing forwards at that pace at all.”--Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in testimony to House of Lords panel on TuesdayThe U.K. faced major bouts of inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, but the BOE has overlooked more recent increases that it judged were temporary. Prices surged close to 5% both in 2008 and 2011, fueled by a drop in the value of the pound that pushed up import prices. In both cases, the BOE stuck with its stimulus to support the economy after the financial crisis.“We’re very vigilant to any sense that inflation expectations would de-anchor,” BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden told lawmakers Tuesday.(Updates with an economist comment in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.