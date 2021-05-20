Relay Welcomes Renowned Cybersecurity Expert, Digital Bill of Materials Inventor, Chris Blask to Advisory Board

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (“Relay” or the “Company”) (CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) welcomes cybersecurity originator Chris Blask1 to the Advisory Board. Mr. Blask brings an unmatched knowledge of supply chain security, having invented the Digital Bill of Materials in 2019.

Chris has nearly 30 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, inventing one of the first commercial firewall products and participating in virtually every aspect of cybersecurity since. He is a founding Fellow of (CS)2AI, a non-profit international cybersecurity association.

“The term ‘Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)’ appearing in the Presidential Executive Order of last week marks a significant change in cybersecurity and supply chain operations. Effectively operationalizing SBOMs into enterprise systems will come to define competitive effectiveness, both in cybersecurity and in business,” Mr. Blask shared. “The Cybeats team has focused on developing the operational tools for applying SBOMs, combining these lists of software components with the telemetry about software running in specific business, technical, and threat environments. I am very much looking forward to working with the Cybeats leadership and the rest of the Advisory Board through this critical shift in the market, the company and its clients provide a fascinating perspective into the practical application of SBOMs by organizations in every segment and geography.”

Chris Blask’s career spans the breadth of the cybersecurity industry. In addition to inventing one of the first firewall products, he built a multi-billion-dollar firewall business at Cisco Systems, co-founded an early SIEM vendor, co-authored the first book on SIEM, founded an information sharing center for critical infrastructures, developed multi-decade national infrastructure plans, and has advised public and private organizations in every sector around the world. In his role within the Office of Innovation at Unisys, he created and led the Operational Technology and IoT security practices, invented the Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM) structure, and established the Unisys Marine Living Research Center. Today he chairs a range of non-profit cybersecurity organizations and contributes to a wide range of global security efforts.

“Chris’ expertise transcends the evolution of cybersecurity; he has a profound understanding of technology and how to protect devices and information from an enterprise level. With the progression of cyber infrastructure, threats have evolved to risk the Internet of Things (IoT) products. This is where Chris’ next invention mitigates vulnerabilities on a device level,” stated Yoav Raiter, CEO, Relay Medical Corp.

For those attending the RSA Conference, Chris Blask is participating in a panel titled: “DBOM and SBOM: New Options for Better Supply Chain Cybersecurity”. The global supply chain includes a mystifying accumulation of digital and software components that generate perplexing cybersecurity risk management challenges. These supply chain risk management challenges can be addressed through the focused application of both Digital Bill of Materials (DBoM) and Software Bill of Materials (SBoM) to document component provenance to consuming organizations.

Chris Blask LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisblask/

Chris Blask Twitter: https://twitter.com/chrisblask

Chris Blask blog: https://blask.org/

About Relay Medical Corp.



Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science and IoT security sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Cybeats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Relay Medical Corp. Website: www.cybeats.com

