RELEASE OF THE 2023 RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT BRAND INDEX

Positive progress towards further embedding responsible investment principles within the asset management industry

The top-10 asset managers are all European

ZURICH, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its fifth edition, the Responsible Investment Brand Index RIBI™ 2023 evaluates once more nearly 600 asset managers globally on their ability to translate commitment to responsible development into their brand. Despite continued global uncertainty, the Index shows positive progress on both key RIBI dimensions, indicating continued uplift toward responsible investment practices as well as more maturity within the industry to better embed these efforts within the respective brands.

RIBI™ Category Ranking 2023

The top category of RIBI Avant-Gardists remains fiercely competitive, with only 19% of companies entering this coveted category. For the first time, just over half of all asset managers express a raison d'être ('Purpose'), but still only less than a quarter also link it to societal good.

European asset managers keep leading the way, with average Commitment ratings and Brand ratings well above the global average. North America continues to drift further away. Given the USA remains the largest region in terms of both players and total assets under management, commanding the lowest Commitment rating of any region is a reason for concern.

Top-10 companies achieving the best overall score

It is important to note that all companies in the global top-10 are European, continuing a broader trend identified in previous RIBI editions.

Candriam DPAM AXA Investment Managers Mirova Impax Asset Management Ecofi Investissements Schroders Investment Management Amundi Robeco CPR Asset Management

RIBI includes specific perspectives and a top-10 ranking on a country-by-country-level, as well as a focus on boutique managers. The full 2023 Responsible Investment Brand Index, methodology and further information is available at www.ri-brandindex.org.

Launch Webcast

Join our global launch webinar today at 15:00 CET/Zurich https://web.ri-brandindex.org/5thedition2023

About the Index

The Responsible Investment Brand Index (RIBI™) identifies which asset management companies act as responsible investors and commit to sustainable development to the extent that they put it at the very heart of who they are, i.e., in their brand. It aggregates the analysis of nearly 600 asset managers listed in the Investment & Pensions Europe Journal Top 500 ranking.

