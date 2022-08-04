U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,773.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,254.00
    -17.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.02
    +0.36 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    +0.16 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1220
    +0.2910 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,995.84
    -32.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.28
    +3.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,432.83
    -12.85 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Release for availability of the consolidated half-year-2022 financial statements of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances
·1 min read
Crédit Agricole Assurances
Crédit Agricole Assurances

Credit Agricole Assurances would like to announce the publication today of its half-year-2022 consolidated financial statements.
This document is available on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website (https://www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors)

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s largest insurance Group, unites together Crédit Agricole’s insurance subsidiaries. The Group offers a range of savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance products and services. They are distributed by the Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in eight other countries. The Crédit Agricole Assurances companies serve individuals, professionals, farmers and businesses. Crédit Agricole Assurances has 5,300 employees. Its premium income at the end of 2021 amounted to €36.5 billion (IFRS).

www.ca-assurances.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • Meme stock? AMTD Digital thanks investors for massive stock surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down a chart showing the massive rise in the stock for Hong Kong-based fintech firm AMTD Digital.

  • Michael Saylor Bet Billions on Bitcoin and Lost

    In 2020, MicroStrategy stock was stagnant, and the tech company struggled to compete with software giants. On Tuesday, MicroStrategy announced Mr. Saylor would step down as CEO, a position he has held since 1989, amid mounting losses tied to bitcoin. In total, MicroStrategy raised $2.4 billion in debt and loans.

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Merck & Co. (MRK)

    Sound Shore Fund, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Sound Shore Fund Investor Class (SSHFX) and Institutional Class (SSHVX) declined 13.45% and 13.41%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022, trailing the Russell 1000 Value Index (Russell Value) which declined 12.21%. […]

  • Nutrien (NTR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.85% and 5.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Democrats at Odds Over EV Tax Credit in Manchin-Schumer Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow is pushing for last-minute changes to stringent new electric-vehicle tax-credit limits in her party’s tax and spending deal amid a pressure campaign from the auto industry. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanStabenow’s efforts to tweak the bill’s language risks creating a new

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • Moderna CEO: No ‘Crazy’ Deals. We’re Giving Cash to Shareholders.

    CEO Stephane Bancel also told Barron's that his company's Covid-19 vaccine will gain share from the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Dow Jones Surges Amid Strong Data; Elon Musk Makes This Legal Move Amid Twitter Fight; Apple Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones surged amid positive data. Tesla CEO Elon Musk stepped up his Twitter legal battle. Microsoft stock and Apple stock impressed.