Release of employee restricted share units in SalMar ASA

Frigivelse av ansattes Restricted Share Units i SalMar ASA ("Selskapet").

1. Participants in the Company's RSU program have on November 11th 2022, settled a total number of 118 075 RSUs. Following the release, 118 075 shares will be transferred from the Company's holding of own shares. Subsequent to the transaction the Company holds 14 286 own shares.



2. Restricted share units released by primary insiders November 11th 2022:

- Arthur Wisniewski has received 1 334 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has received 1 360 shares in the Company

- Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) has received 1 083 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has received 2 262 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has received 984 shares in the Company

- Roger Bekken has received 2 313 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has received 1 060 shares in the Company

- Gunn Marit Sivertsen (related party of primary insider) has received 156 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has received 1 267 shares in the Company

- Tone Ingebrigtsen has received 853 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has received 1 992 shares in the Company

3. Sale of shares

On November 11th 2022, the primary insiders mentioned below ordered for a portion of the received shares to be immediately sold by a third party in order to cover the tax liability.

The sales price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares in the market is NOK 338,7348.

- Arthur Wisniewski has sold 630 shares in the Company

- Eva Haugen has sold 629 shares in the Company

- Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) has sold 425 shares in the Company

- Frode Arntsen has sold 1 068 shares in the Company

- Håkon Husby has sold 455 shares in the Company

- Roger Bekken has sold 1 139 shares in the Company

- Runar Sivertsen has sold 437 shares in the Company

- Gunn Marit Sivertsen (related party of primary insider) has sold 69 shares in the Company

- Simon Søbstad has sold 535 shares in the Company

- Tone Ingebrigtsen has sold 395 shares in the Company

- Ulrik Steinvik has sold 941 shares in the Company

4. New holding

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Arthur Wisniewski holds 1 365 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 2 184 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Eva Haugen holds 1 255 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 7 380 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) holds 1 001 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 658 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Frode Arntsen holds 2 085 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 5 900 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Håkon Husby holds 962 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 989 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Roger Bekken holds 2 135 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 17 440 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Runar Sivertsen holds 1 114 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 3 813 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Gunn Marit Sivertsen (related party of primary insider) holds 313 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 87 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Simon Søbstad holds 1 167 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 732 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Tone Ingebrigtsen holds 784 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 762 shares in the Company.

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ulrik Steinvik* holds 1 839 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 140 386 shares in the Company.

* Owns 19 317 shares directly and indirectly through personal related parties. Also owns 100 per cent of the shares in Nordpilan AS. Nordpilan AS owns 0.2 per cent of the shares in Kverva AS, which in turn through Kverva Industrier AS owns 41.3 per cent of the shares in SalMar ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: + 47 936 30 449

E-mail: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

