Release Liners Market Size to Grow by USD 37.58 billion | 41% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The release liners market potential growth difference will reach USD 37.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness a progressing growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the drivers, challenges, and trends influencing the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Release Liners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report identifies technology developments in labeling as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Advances in technology are increasing the scope of the label by making it a portal for information such as downloadable product details and ingredient information, along with coupons and promotional offers. In addition, these advances allow companies to track items across the supply chain and enable fast and accurate inventory management. Another key factor driving the global release liners market growth is the increasing demand for labels, owing mostly to increased demand from the packaged foods sector.

However, one of the key challenges to the global release liners market growth is the availability of substitutes in the market. Packaging printing, which includes direct printing on the product package, also poses a challenge to the market for linerless labels. Printing on the package lowers the cost of raw materials such as paper, as well as the two-step printing process and label application. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market in focus in the forecast years.

The Release Liners Market is segmented by Type (Paper and Film) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The paper type segment held the largest release liners market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high demand for paper-based-release liners, as most films are derived from petroleum and crude oil feedstock and have low natural degradability. In terms of Geography, 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan are the key markets for release liners market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid growth in the packaging sector and increasing demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors will facilitate the release liners market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio categorizes the global release liners market as a part of the global paper packaging industry. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the release liners market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The release liners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A to compete in the market. Companies such as Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj offer release liners, which have the performance characteristics to withstand demanding environmental and converting conditions.

Few companies classified as strong and dominant players covered in the report are:

3M Co.

Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

delfortgroup AG

DuPont Teijin Films

Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG

FUJIKO Co. Ltd.

Glatfelter Corp.

Inteplast Group

Laufenberg GmbH

LINTEC Corp.

Loparex International BV

Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Mondi Group

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Neenah Inc.

Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

Siliconature Spa

UPM-Kymmene Corp.

Xinfeng Group

Release Liners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 37.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, delfortgroup AG, DuPont Teijin Films, Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG, FUJIKO Co. Ltd., Glatfelter Corp., Inteplast Group, Laufenberg GmbH, LINTEC Corp., Loparex International BV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Neenah Inc., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Siliconature Spa, UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Xinfeng Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

