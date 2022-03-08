U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

Release Liners Market Size to Grow by USD 37.58 billion | 41% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The release liners market potential growth difference will reach USD 37.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness a progressing growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the drivers, challenges, and trends influencing the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Release Liners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Release Liners Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Read our FREE Sample

The report identifies technology developments in labeling as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Advances in technology are increasing the scope of the label by making it a portal for information such as downloadable product details and ingredient information, along with coupons and promotional offers. In addition, these advances allow companies to track items across the supply chain and enable fast and accurate inventory management. Another key factor driving the global release liners market growth is the increasing demand for labels, owing mostly to increased demand from the packaged foods sector.

However, one of the key challenges to the global release liners market growth is the availability of substitutes in the market. Packaging printing, which includes direct printing on the product package, also poses a challenge to the market for linerless labels. Printing on the package lowers the cost of raw materials such as paper, as well as the two-step printing process and label application. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the market in focus in the forecast years.

View Market Report Outlook for More Insights on Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

The Release Liners Market is segmented by Type (Paper and Film) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The paper type segment held the largest release liners market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high demand for paper-based-release liners, as most films are derived from petroleum and crude oil feedstock and have low natural degradability. In terms of Geography, 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan are the key markets for release liners market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid growth in the packaging sector and increasing demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors will facilitate the release liners market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for information on each contributing segment.

The release liners market covers the following areas:

Technavio categorizes the global release liners market as a part of the global paper packaging industry. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the release liners market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Release Liners Market Sizing
Release Liners Market Forecast
Release Liners Market Analysis

Vendor Analysis and Companies Mentioned

The release liners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A to compete in the market. Companies such as Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj offer release liners, which have the performance characteristics to withstand demanding environmental and converting conditions.

Few companies classified as strong and dominant players covered in the report are:

  • 3M Co.

  • Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • delfortgroup AG

  • DuPont Teijin Films

  • Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG

  • FUJIKO Co. Ltd.

  • Glatfelter Corp.

  • Inteplast Group

  • Laufenberg GmbH

  • LINTEC Corp.

  • Loparex International BV

  • Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

  • Mondi Group

  • Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

  • Neenah Inc.

  • Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

  • Siliconature Spa

  • UPM-Kymmene Corp.

  • Xinfeng Group

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Paper Pallet Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Release Liners Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 37.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.05

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, delfortgroup AG, DuPont Teijin Films, Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG, FUJIKO Co. Ltd., Glatfelter Corp., Inteplast Group, Laufenberg GmbH, LINTEC Corp., Loparex International BV, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Neenah Inc., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Siliconature Spa, UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Xinfeng Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Film - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

  • 10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 10.6 Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH and Co KG

  • 10.7 LINTEC Corp.

  • 10.8 Loparex International BV

  • 10.9 Mondi Group

  • 10.10 Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

  • 10.11 Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.12 UPM-Kymmene Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/release-liners-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-37-58-billion--41-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301496019.html

SOURCE Technavio

