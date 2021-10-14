U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Release Liners Market worth USD 116.52 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.13% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Release Liners Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Release Liners Market Research Report,by Substrate, Film-based, Labelling Technology, Printing Process Application and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is projected to be worth USD 116.52 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 92.17 billion in 2021.

Competitive Analysis

The global release liners market is flooded with a vast number of players present worldwide. The leading players in the global market are focusing on adopting several new strategies such as mergers, partnerships, product development, etc. The leading market players are making major investments in R&D activities. The list of prominent companies in the release liners market includes:

  • Loparex Holding B.V.

  • DOW

  • Rayven Inc.

  • Mondi Plc

  • Gascogne Laminates SA

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjo

  • 3M

  • Loparex

  • Among others.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6241


Market Research Future’s Review on Release Liners Market

Market Overview:

As per the reports by MRFR on the release liners market, the market was valued at USD 64.50 Billion in 2016. The release liners market is projected to attain a size of USD 93.02 Billion by 2022 while growing at a robust CAGR of over 6.4% during the review timeframe from 2017 to 2022.

Market Scope: A release liner refers to a plastic or paper-based film sheet used to avoid a sticky surface from hastily adhering. It is generally covered on single or both sides with a release agent that offers a release effect versus any kind of a sticky material such as mastic or an adhesive.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (218 pages) on Release Liners

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/release-liner-market-6241



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global release liners market has been witnessing massive growth over recent years. The primary growth factor for the release liners market rising demand for release liners from several end-use sectors such as packaging, graphic, medical industries. Additionally, factors like growing interest in a modern name and expanding the end-client industry across developing regions such as the Asia Pacific, Latin America are likely to accelerate the growth of the release liners market over the review timeframe.

Market Restraints

The growth of the release liners market is anticipated to be impeded by the stringent regulations and guidelines imposed by the governments.

COVID-19 Impact

The report by MRFR on the global market for release liners offers a complete examination of the business, including industry chain structure, applications, arrangements, and definitions that are important for organizations paying little attention to their size and income. It states that the recent occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the overall growth of the release liners market. Due to the partial or complete lockdowns imposed across several regions across the globe, the overall supply chain was disrupted, and the market players faced a major revenue loss. The sudden downfall in demand was also seen over the recent times.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6241


Segment Analysis

The global release liners market is divided into numerous segments based on substrate, application, technology, and region.

Based on substrate, the release liners market is divided into art paper, clay-coated paper, polyolefin paper, glassine, film, etc.

By application, the global market for release liners is bifurcated into pressure-sensitive label stock and tapes, medical, industrial, hygiene, graphic arts, envelopes & packaging, and others.

By technology, the global market for release liners is split into sleeving, pressure-sensitive labeling, in-mold, adhesive applied, etc.

Regional Analysis

The global release liners market is studied across five major regions: Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The European regional market for release liners is likely to record the fastest growth rate over the assessment period. The growth of the regional market is being driven by the growing penetration of cutting-edge composites in the transportation, aerospace, and defense industries. Major aviation and auto OEMs are untangling the moves associated with strict government guidelines related to the eco-friendliness upgrades and the fossil fuel by-product reductions by meeting progressed composites in their imminent models' primary and semi-underlying segments. This is significantly boosting the interest for composite materials in the region as discharge liners.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for release liners is also considered a dominant area globally over the review timeframe. The region's growth is thrived by the progressive move of prepreg plants to Asia, open native business and local airplanes, and the high development of composites. India and China are emerging to be the driving markets for regional market growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Release Liners Market Research Report: Information by Substrate (Paper-based [Supercalendered Kraft, Glassine & Calendered Kraft, Clay-coated Kraft&nbsp; , Polycoated Kraft,&nbsp; Polyethylene-coated Kraft and others] and Film-based [Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Polystyrene]), Labelling Technology (Pressure Sensitive, Glue Applied, Shrink Sleeve, Stretch Sleeve, In-mold, and Others), Printing Process (Flexography, Offset, Gravure, Screen and Digital Printing), Application (Food & Beverage, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Automotive, Electronics and Construction) and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6241


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


