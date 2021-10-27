U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

Release of Marimekko's Interim report, 1 January–30 September 2021

Marimekko Oyj
·1 min read

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 27 October 2021 at 10.00 a.m.

Marimekko Corporation’s Interim report 1 January–30 September 2021 will be published on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 at 8.00 a.m. EET. The report and related materials will be available on the company’s website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/ after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 3 November 2021 at 2.00 p.m. EET. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/2021-q3-results/, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.

Additional information:
Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com


DISTRIBUTION:
Key media


Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2020, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 286 million and the company's net sales were EUR 124 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 420 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


