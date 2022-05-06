U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,135.50
    -7.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,865.00
    -45.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,825.00
    -33.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,868.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.94
    +1.68 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.48
    +7.06 (+27.77%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2342
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    130.4510
    +0.2710 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,265.59
    -3,218.68 (-8.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.89
    -77.23 (-8.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.19
    -54.08 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.03 (+0.69%)
     

Release of Marimekko's Interim report, 1 January–31 March 2022

Marimekko Oyj
·1 min read
Marimekko Oyj
Marimekko Oyj

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 6 May 2022 at 11.00 a.m.

Marimekko Corporation’s Interim report 1 January–31 March 2022 will be published on Friday 13 May 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EEST. The report and related materials will be available on the company’s website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/ after the publication.

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 13 May 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EEST. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/2022-q1-results/register, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing.


Additional information:
Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications
Tel. +358 40 584 6944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



Recommended Stories

  • Block has become ‘one of the companies that is a must-own’: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth examines Block's Q1 earnings miss, its Cash App revenues and guidance, consumer spending habits, and its merchant-based services.

  • Oil could stay above $100 for the rest of 2022 — here are 3 ways to try to make money if that happens

    Feeling pain at the pump? Owing these stocks might ease that strain.

  • Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250% since Elon Musk moved to take over. But current employees are nervous.

    'Say what you will about Elon, he does have a large fanbase of ppl excited to work for him,' tweeted Glassdoor's senior economist.

  • Boeing details plans to move global headquarters to Virginia

    The new location, where Boeing currently houses its Defense, Space and Security division, puts it closer to customers and key stakeholders, CEO Dave Calhoun says.

  • U.S. Shale’s Cash Bonanza Will Wipe Out $300 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- It may have taken an investor rebellion, a pandemic and a war in Europe, but U.S. shale oil and gas producers are now on the cusp of making back their losses from the last decade. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West

  • Fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP are raking in massive profits, and this could be just the beginning

    Oil and gas companies are posting record profits so far in 2022.

  • Exclusive: U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks - sources

    U.S. regulatory officials have arrived in Beijing seeking to settle a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of U.S.-listed Chinese firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The stand-off, if not resolved, could see Chinese firms kicked off New York bourses. The talks between officials from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and their counterparts at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) can be described as 'late stage' after China made concessions in recent months, the people said.

  • Two Stocks That Could Surge as European Union Moves to Shun Russian Oil

    Major energy companies that already invest heavily in sustainable alternatives are well positioned to benefit from a global shift away from Russian oil and gas.

  • Explainer: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    Simply put, it is hotter than normal in many parts of the United States. Weather in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) over the weekend, or about 15 degrees F higher than normal for this time of year. The gas market is getting caught up in the frenzy that has hit the oil, fuel and coal markets as countries scramble to make sure they have enough reliable energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Intuit to pay $141 million over TurboTax ads, ICE to buy Black Knight, Netflix faces investor lawsuit

    Notable business headlines include Intuit settling a lawsuit to pay customers who filed with Turbotax $141 million for its deceptive ads, Intercontinental Exchange acquiring mortgage data firm Black Knight for $13.1 billion in stock, and Netflix being hit with a shareholder lawsuit.

  • Report: Netflix is changing how it pays workers

    The streaming giant was known for the freedom it gave mangers to pay what they wanted to attract and retain talent. According to a new report, that's changing.

  • European Tech Giant Shaken by Bullying Claims, Exodus of Women

    (Bloomberg) -- Christian Klein was in his second year as chief executive of SAP SE in January 2021 when he addressed a staff meeting to field questions about the imminent launch of a new push into cloud computing.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie

  • Yahoo U: What is an NFT and how does it work?

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith explains NFTs, how they work, and what the benefits of blockchain are.

  • Five Things for Thursday: A billion-dollar bro and civil rights champion

    Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) co-founder Travis Boersma's $3.3 billion got him ranked for the first time, joining Phil Knight of Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Tim Boyle of Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM). "When a product says ‘free,’ it has to be free, free, free," says Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

  • Apple has spent decades building its walled garden. It may be starting to crack

    Apple Inc. has spent decades building and tending to a "walled garden" around its technology, but recent moves by regulators and legislators in Europe and the U.S. threaten to put the first major cracks in that wall.

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.

  • Oil rises, defying stock market falls as supply concerns persist

    Oil prices climbed for a third straight session on Friday, shrugging off concerns about global economic growth as worries about tightening supplies underpinned prices ahead of an impending European Union embargo on Russian oil. Brent futures rose 88 cents, or 0.8%, to $111.78 a barrel by 0641 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 84 cents, or 0.8%, to $109.10 a barrel. It would also ban all shipping and insurance services for transporting Russian oil.

  • Germany wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros state aid

    Germany's government wants to attract chip makers with 14 billion euros ($14.71 billion) in support, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday, adding that the lack of semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to cars was a massive problem. A global chip shortage and supply chain bottlenecks have created havoc for car makers, healthcare providers, telecoms operators and others. "It's a lot of money," Habeck told a gathering of family businesses in Hanover.

  • Ex-Fabick CEO, removed in March, fights for control of the Caterpillar dealer

    The chairman and CEO of Fenton-based Fabick Cat was removed in March with the assistance of industry giant Caterpillar, newly reviewed documents show, as he now fights for control of the local $1 billion construction equipment dealer.

  • Bankers Quit Jobs for Shot at Riches in ‘Wall Street of Crypto’

    (Bloomberg) -- In the shadow of Dubai’s sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel, crypto executives rubbed shoulders with Emirati royals, Wall Street bankers and Instagram influencers. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Goes to Europe; Orban Slams ProposalElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too