RELEE Announces Launch of the World's 1st All-in-1 AI Sports Helmet

RELEE
·3 min read

Record Your Adventure, Hands Free Voice Control, Safe and Sound

RELEE M1 AI Helmet Coming Soon

RELEE M1 AI Helmet Coming Soon
RELEE M1 AI Helmet Coming Soon

HONG KONG, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, sporting goods innovators RELEE announced the launch of M1 All-in-1 AI Sports Helmet with built-in EIS FHD action camera, hands-free turn-signal, Bluetooth voice control, and a suite of safety features for bicycling, action sports, and go-anywhere adventure. Built for comfort, safety and convenience, RELEE takes your riding to the next level. Available for pre-launch subscription now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/releem1/relee-m1-worlds-1st-all-in-1-ai-sports-helmet

RELEE M1 is a bike helmet built for safety. It's equipped with a front headlight to see far ahead in any lighting conditions as well as a rear safety warning light, a must for roadway commuting. What makes RELEE special is the built-in advanced 120° wide range 1080P FHD camera. Powered by a SONY Starvis IMX CMOS sensor, this 1080p high-definition camera has night vision capability in full color and stores footage on an onboard Micro SD card so users can film their rides or activities with ease. Enhanced by the Electronic Image Stabilization(EIS) technology, RELEE M1 lets you capture every memorable event in clarity along the way.

Control and convenience come easy with RELEE M1. The Intelligent hands-free voice control over Bluetooth via the windproof mic and in-helmet stereo enables tons of smartphone features, like receiving calls and listening to playlists on the go smoothly without being distracted. Real-time audio navigation with Google or IOS maps also provides a safer and carefree ride.

"Our goal with RELEE M1 was to make the most advanced outdoor sports helmet possible. To do so, we started with comfort and safety. RELEE M1 is constructed with durable, lightweight and breathable materials and adopted an aerodynamic design that lets you ride faster, safer and much more comfortable for quick commutes to work or serious outdoor sports. Built-around a Go-Pro-level action camera, it's ready to record every memorable event. Next, we enabled powerful voice assistant integration that connects you to essential features on your smartphone. Finally, we added a bundle of useful features for adventures - headlight, touch light, rear light, and remote activated turn signals. We even introduced a magnetic replaceable shell, which is the first in the world. It allows users to change their helmet color as desired anytime. Now, commuters, trail riders and outdoor enthusiasts can capture all their adventures safely and comfortably." --Steve Feng, CEO, Relee

With an integrated action camera, hands-free turn signals, voice control and a suite of intelligent features, RELEE M1 is the ultimate bicycling and outdoor sports helmet. This exciting new product is available for pre-sale with special pricing for early adopters. To learn more, visit their campaign here: https://comingsoon.higizmos.com/relee

Customer Support: releetechnology@hotmail.com Business Inquiry: overseas@relee.cc

