U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    -18.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,576.00
    -133.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,661.00
    -67.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.70
    -9.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    -0.67 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.80
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3022
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6200
    +0.2640 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,411.09
    -1,291.27 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.86
    -30.06 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,055.16
    -497.90 (-1.81%)
     

Relevium Provides Operational and Continued Disclosure Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Relevium Technologies Inc
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RLLVF
Relevium Technologies Inc
Relevium Technologies Inc

MONTREAL, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSX.V:“RLV”, OTCQB:“RLLVF” and Frankfurt: 6BX”) (the “Companyor Relevium”), is pleased to provide an update on operations and continuous disclosure matters.

UPDATE ON ONGOING OPERATIONS

On December 16, 2021, the Company announced it had delivered 127.5 million medical grade nitrile gloves, representing 100% of the first of two PPE contracts that the Company had entered into for a total value of CAD$11M.

On January 25 and April 5 of this year, the Company delivered CAD$1 million and CAD$1.3 million respectively out of a total of CAD$5 million from the second of the two PPE contracts first announced on December 16, 2021. The balance of the second contract, totalling approximately CAD$2.7 million is expected to be delivered by the end of the month of April 2022.

UPDATE ON CTO AND TIMELY DISCLOSURE OF FINANCIAL FILINGS

As reported in previous news releases, the Company was unable to file its annual statements for the fiscal period ended June 30, 2021, as well as the subsequent interim period financial reports due to issues outside of the Company’s control.

On November 1, 2021, the Company applied for and received a management cease trade order ("MCTO") in respect of the late filing of its annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications. Due to the fact that the audit process is still not complete, the securities regulator has imposed a full cease trade order (“CTO”) for the Company until its obligations for continued disclosure are met. The CTO is expected to be lifted once the Company completes the filing of its past-due financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications.

Relevium’s management has been working on replacing its current auditors and has accepted a services proposal provided by Richter Accounting (“Richter”) as the Company’s new auditors. The Company will now go through the formal process of completing the change of auditor including completing the required filings on www.sedar.com to reflect the proposed change. Management expects the audit work to start immediately.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “Just like our shareholders, we have been extremely frustrated with the situation relating to the delays to complete last year’s audit, which have placed Relevium in the unfortunate default situation it finds itself. Although these events were outside our control, we at Relevium take this opportunity to apologize to our shareholders and reaffirm our commitment to complete the yearly audit, file the outstanding interims and regulate the Company’s disclosure obligations so that it can resume normal trading of its shares”

UPDATE ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

On January 10, 2022, the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) halted trading in the Company's shares until such time as the Company completes certain filings with the Exchange. The Company has been working on completing these filings to resolve them so that the Exchange can remove the trading halt, which is expected to be completed in the next three weeks.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium Technologies Inc., is a publicly traded company, focused on wellness and international procurement, logistics, and delivery of PPE into the North American marketplace. Utilizing trusted vendors and suppliers, and integrating a comprehensive, state-of-the-art supply chain, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology, enables a highly secure and compliant platform for delivery of PPE equipment to governments, hospitals, foundations, and various institutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the satisfaction of the supply of gloves under the supply agreements and the timing thereof, the impact of the supply agreements disclosed herein on the Company's financial results, the timing and ability of the Company to complete the filing of the outstanding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and certifications and rescind the CTO and the timing and completion of the filings with the Exchange and the removal of the trading halt, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability of the Company to (i) complete the supply of gloves under the supply agreements, (ii) complete the filings necessary to rescind the CTO and lift the trading halt, (iii) successfully execute its business plans, (iv) maintain its expenses, (v) navigate the COVID-19 pandemic in a manner consistent with or better than its ability and response to date. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche
President and CEO
For more information about this press release: Tel: +1.888.528.8687
RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Email: investors@releviumcorp.com
Website: www.releviumtechnologies.com
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Snap stock falls after Q1 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap's stock reaction following a Q1 revenue miss.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500. It came as investors brace for a potentially downbeat earnings report ahead in the next week. Amazon made a few announcements before the market opened today, including news that it is expanding its Prime shopping service to third-party retailers.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rally's Ugly Reversal; Tesla Slashes Sharp Gain

    The market rally reversed sharply lower on Fed chief Jerome Powell comments. Tesla slashed big gains. Here's what to do.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Buy These 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks at Discounted Prices, Say Analysts

    We all know how the markets started this year by falling into correction territory. Electric Vehicle (EV) stocks were no exception, although there was no clear trend in the segment. Major EVs have fallen between 5% and 50% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500’s 6% drop. Inflation is a key to understanding that performance. EVs will require new factory processes in their manufacture, and new sets of raw materials – and those raw materials don’t come cheap. A combination of increasing demand, pro

  • Overwhelmed by Streaming Choices - A Great Time to Reevaluate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    There are multiple reasons why investors have found Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) attractive in the past, unfortunately as the price slumped, investors started pulling out, and the company is now trading at early 2020 levels. With the stock reaching new lows today, we decided to reevaluate the intrinsic value of the stock, and look at potential advantages against competitors.