RELEX Solutions and PredictHQ Partner to Drive More Accurate Forecasts with AI and Data-Driven Demand Planning

·4 min read

PredictHQ's demand intelligence to be available in RELEX's optimization platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, today announced a partnership with leading AI-powered retail optimization software provider RELEX Solutions. PredictHQ's demand intelligence enables retailers to integrate data from events into forecasting to understand how they impact demand, an otherwise labor-intensive manual process. The partnership will make vast amounts of enriched, verified data and new features available to RELEX's retail, wholesale, and CPG customers through the RELEX Living Retail Platform.

PredictHQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/PredictHQ)

PredictHQ worked in cooperation with one of RELEX's major grocery customers to conduct a rigorous analysis of how including event data impacts forecast accuracy. Their analysis identified a significant improvement in forecast accuracy when data for school holidays, sporting events, national holidays, and more are incorporated into RELEX's AI-powered forecasting models.

One of RELEX's core tenets is a commitment to helping retailers become more competitive by turning massive amounts of retail data into faster, more accurate supply chain decisions. The partnership will ensure RELEX's customers have access to the best and most robust event-driven demand intelligence available. Further, RELEX's machine learning-based demand forecasting engine will be able to seamlessly integrate that data with customers' other data sources to provide more insights and better forecast accuracy than ever before.

"Today's turbulent world and ever-changing consumer behaviors mean it's more important than ever for retailers and brands to be data-driven in their decision making," says RELEX Solutions' Chief Product Officer Tommi Ylinen. "Events and holidays are significant demand drivers, and being proactively plugged into demand intelligence for those drivers will provide our customers with a considerable advantage. We are delighted to have PredictHQ onboard to provide such valuable insights for our customers."

PredictHQ covers 19 categories of events, including sports, conferences, school and college holidays, and unscheduled events such as severe weather and natural disasters. As the partnership launches, RELEX and PredictHQ will join to look for retailers and brands looking to drive greater forecasting accuracy through the benefit of proactive intelligence and event data.

"The last few years have forced companies to rapidly accelerate their digital strategies, and retailers are on the cutting edge of both reaping the rewards of going truly data-driven, and at the mercy of changing demand patterns if they don't," says PredictHQ CEO Campbell Brown. "We're thrilled to be working with RELEX to leverage a new level of demand intelligence for retailers."

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services. PredictHQ's demand intelligence API aggregates events from hundreds of sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand. With PredictHQ, businesses gain a leg up on the competition and remain confident in their ability to meet customers' ever-changing needs.

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that's built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, promotion, and markdown strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 350+ customers who love us — ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, Big Lots, and Thrive Market, and has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

Media contacts

Clarity PR for PredictHQ
predicthq@clarity.pr
916-293-2633

Eveliina Viinanen
Marketing Manager, RELEX Solutions
eveliina.viinanen@relexsolutions.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relex-solutions-and-predicthq-partner-to-drive-more-accurate-forecasts-with-ai-and-data-driven-demand-planning-301474001.html

SOURCE PredictHQ

