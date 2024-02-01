Reliance, Bodhi Tree discuss 60% stake in Disney India merger talks - sources

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Reliance is advancing talks with Walt Disney to merge its India media businesses, with the Indian firm run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani set to pickup a 51-54% stake and Disney around 40%, three sources with direct knowledge said.

Bodhi Tree, which is a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Disney executive, Uday Shankar, is also in talks to take a stake of around 9% in the merged entity, the sources added.

Reliance, Disney and Bodhi Tree did not immediately respond.

Reliance and Disney, which each have a major streaming service as well as 120 television channels between them, have been in talks for weeks to create an entertainment superpower in the world's most populous nation.

Under the deal, Viacom18, the broadcast division of Ambani's Reliance Industries will merge with Disney India businesses. Two of the sources said the final percentage stake numbers could change.

Viacom18's shareholders also include Paramount Global as well as Bodhi Tree, which invested $500 million in the Indian company last April. Shankar also serves on Viacom18's board.

