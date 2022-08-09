U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.75
    -11.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,843.47
    +10.93 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,511.23
    -133.23 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.30
    -25.90 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.43
    +0.67 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0226
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7880
    +0.0230 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,140.28
    -928.18 (-3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.05
    -20.30 (-3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.96
    +12.59 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Reliance Global Group to Present at the Q3 Investor Summit on August 16th

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reliance Global Group, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RELI
Reliance Global Group, Inc.
Reliance Global Group, Inc.

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech, and Grant Barra, Senior VP of Operations of Reliance Global Group, will be presenting at the Q3 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on August 16-17, 2022. 

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Time: 4:15 PM Eastern Time

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3nPwgqIMTZi19jd96EdPgQ

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website here. Management will also host 1x1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors, who can register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy is focused on both organic expansion, including 5minuteinsure.com and RELI Exchange, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Clover Health stock drops after mixed earnings, announcement of impending CEO change

    Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp. , which offers insurance plans to Medicare Advantage members, were off more than 6% in after-hours trading Monday after the company delivered a mixed earnings report and disclosed that its chief executive would be stepping down from that post at year's end. The company posted a net loss of $104.2 million, compared with a loss of $317.6 million a year earlier. Clover Health did not offer an earnings-per-share figure in its release. Clover posted a loss on

  • Stocks decline as investors await inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down how markets are moving in early trading.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy as the Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy as the Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy as the Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy as the Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act. The United States Senate […]

  • Micron reduces Q4 chip sales forecast, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Micron stock performance.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -39.02% and 6.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -5.88% and 12.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 semiconductor stocks to buy on the dip. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks to buy on the dip, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on the Dip. Investors are starting to get concerned about chip stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor […]

  • Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 20.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Emerson Electric (EMR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Emerson Electric (EMR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.98% and 2.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Trex (TREX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Trex (TREX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 16.18% and 1.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Novavax, GoodRx stocks on the move after earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down quarterly earnings for Novavax and GoodRx as well as how the market is reacting.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25% and 3.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.94% and 14.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • National CineMedia (NCMI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    National CineMedia (NCMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 83.33% and 2.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 4 Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    In fact, a study from finance professor Hendrik Bessembinder of Arizona State University showed that a little over half of the 26,000 stocks he examined lost investors money between 1926 and 2015. What follows are four stocks that I wouldn't buy with free money. The first widely held stock I wouldn't buy, even with free money, is electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Root, Inc. (ROOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 26.53% and 5.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best long-term stocks to buy now To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and their past performance, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy Now. In a market downturn like the one we are experiencing today, […]

  • Lemonade (LMND) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lemonade (LMND) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.12% and 5.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?