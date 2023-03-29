U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.25
    +32.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,806.00
    +218.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,850.00
    +117.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.30
    +16.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.02
    +0.82 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.80
    -4.70 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -1.27 (-6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4180
    +1.5430 (+1.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,324.14
    +1,284.44 (+4.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.95
    +375.27 (+154.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.27
    +63.02 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Reliance Global Group Schedules 2022 Year-End Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

Reliance Global Group, Inc.
·2 min read
Reliance Global Group, Inc.
Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Lakewood, NJ, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 30, 2023 - 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for 2022 and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 877-545-0320 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0002 for international callers and entering access code 133394. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2381/47952 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/ through March 30, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 13, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 47952.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) an InsurTech pioneer, is working to transform the traditional insurance agency model by combining artificial intelligence (AI) with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes RELI Exchange, its business-to-business (B2B) InsurTech platform and agency partner network for insurance agents and agencies, designed to give independent agents an entire suite of business development tools and the ability to effectively compete with national agencies. The Company is also focused on the organic expansion of its current portfolio of agencies owned in addition to the growth of 5MinuteInsure.com, its online business-to-consumer (B2C) platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and data mining, to provide competitive insurance quotes within 5 minutes. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Nvidia’s Sizzling AI-Driven Rally Flashes a Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the stocks that have been supercharged by this year’s artificial intelligence frenzy, Nvidia Corp. stands alone.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe key supplier of chips required to power chatbots has more than doubled since hitti

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • 3 International Stocks With Strong Dividends and Long-Term Growth Potential

    While U.S. stocks are often among the most popular among dividend investors, there is considerable value to be found among international stocks at the moment. This is due to several factors, including a relatively strong dollar, recent significant outperformance in the U.S. stock market that has outstripped fundamental performance according to several metrics, and fears over geopolitical instability in certain international markets. Below, we will cover three particularly intriguing international dividend stocks that could provide investors with a powerful combination of attractive income alongside long-term growth.

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Analysts Agree Now's The Time To Buy These 10 Promising Stocks

    Finding S&P 500 stocks that analysts agree on is rare. So when you see nearly unanimous agreement on some, that's quite a statement.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $0.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • UBS chief steps down ‘in the interest of Switzerland’ after Credit Suisse deal

    UBS has drafted in the chief executive who helped it recover from the financial crisis to steer the bank through the takeover of Credit Suisse.

  • Kuwait Wealth Fund Sells €1.4 Billion of Mercedes Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kuwait Investment Authority sold shares worth about €1.4 billion in Mercedes-Benz Group AG — roughly a quarter of its stake — after the carmaker’s stock almost quadrupled over the last three years.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse Take

  • Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Bank of America (BAC) closed at $28.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day.