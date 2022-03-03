U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,833.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,208.50
    -30.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.20
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.96
    +5.36 (+4.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.60
    +9.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    +0.34 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1096
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3394
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7040
    +0.1840 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,480.88
    -464.72 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.88
    -20.66 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Reliance to invest $221 million for electronics manufacturing with Sanmina in India

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Reliance Industries plans to invest up to $221 million in American electronics firm Sanmina to set up a joint venture as the Indian giant looks to expand its electronics manufacturing.

The joint venture aims to create a "world-class" electronic manufacturing hub in India, the two said. It will prioritize high technology infrastructure hardware, for growth markets, and across industries such as communications networking (5G, cloud infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters), medical and healthcare systems, industrial and cleantech, and defense and aerospace.

All the manufacturing will initially take place at Sanmina's 100-acre campus in Chennai, with the ability for site expansion to support future growth opportunities as well as to potentially expand to new manufacturing sites in India over time based on business needs, they said.

The joint venture will also create a “Manufacturing Technology Center of Excellence” to, among other things, support the product development and hardware startup ecosystem in India.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, will own a 50.1% in the joint venture, India’s largest company said in a filing with stock exchange. The American firm partnered with EV maker Ather Energy in 2018 to develop and manufacture key components for the scooter.

“We are delighted to work with Sanmina to access the significant market opportunity for high-tech manufacturing in India,” said Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio, in a statement.

“For both growth and security, it is essential for India to be more self-reliant in electronics manufacturing in Telecom, IT, Data Centers, Cloud, 5G, New Energy and other industries as we chart our path in the new digital economy. Through this partnership we plan to boost innovation and talent in India, meeting both Indian and global demand.”

Thursday's move is the latest from an Indian giant to expand its electronics manufacturing in the country as Narendra Modi's government makes broad effort to boost domestic production. Vedanta Group last month inked a partnership with Taiwan's Foxconn to make semiconductors in the country.

India's government is offering almost $7 billion of incentives to boost the electronics manufacturing sector.

Recommended Stories

  • India’s Radhika Madan to Star in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Radhika Madan, star of 2018 Toronto winner “The Man Who Feels No Pain,” will play the lead in acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s “Sanaa.” The film, a social drama, follows a headstrong and ambitious girl who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Saria is writing, directing and producing via […]

  • Referees' chief apologises to Everton over Man City errors

    England's referees' chief has apologised to Everton manager Frank Lampard for mistakes made in Saturday's defeat by Manchester City, according to British media reports.

  • Amazon calls for dialogue with India's Future amid raging legal dispute

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday proposed a dialogue with its warring partner Future Group to end legal battles over a contractual dispute that has soured relations between the two sides. Amazon's counsel Gopal Subramanium made the proposal during a hearing before India's Supreme Court, where he said the "whirlpool" of litigation was being dragged for too long. In response, a counsel for Future Group agreed to hold talks with Amazon.

  • India has agreed to also evacuate the pets of its citizens stranded in Ukraine

    Amid anxiety over Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, a viral image of a 20-year-old student has caught the attention of many on social media. The picture had Arya Aldrin, a native of Kerala, on her way back to India, holding her pet husky, whom she refused to leave behind. Over the past few days, others like her have been planning to bring back their pets to India.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Big U.S. auto dealers bet billions against the death of the dealership

    U.S. auto dealers, flush with cash, are buying each other at a record pace, but they are not closing stores in the process. Defying predictions that the internet and Tesla Inc's direct-to-consumer sales strategy would kill traditional auto dealerships, acquisitions in the sector hit a record $8 billion in value last year, according to data from Kerrigan Advisors, a company that tracks transactions among largely private auto dealer groups. Most of the buyers were large public or private auto retail chains, such as Asbury Automotive Group Inc and Lithia Motors Inc. Many of the sellers were smaller, family-controlled operations, said Erin Kerrigan, founder of Kerrigan Advisors.

  • U.S. recalls cable saying India and UAE are “in Russia’s camp”

    The State Department has recalled a cable to U.S. diplomats that instructed them to inform counterparts from India and the United Arab Emirates their position of neutrality on Ukraine put them "in Russia's camp," Axios has learned.Why it matters: The recall of the strongly worded cable indicates either a process error with a fabled and vital work product — or a policy dispute inside the U.S. government involving two key allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling on a Disappointing Forecast. The CEO Has an Explanation.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignati

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/2: Snowflake, Ford, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says he's one of the few people who are positive about the stock markets right now. But if just a few things go well, stocks are ready to rally.