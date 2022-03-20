U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.00
    -534.72 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in D2C brand Clovia for $125 million

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Retail said on Sunday evening it is acquiring a majority stake of 89% in direct-to-consumer brand Clovia for $125 million as the largest Indian retail chain looks to expand its footprints in the apparel and innerwear categories.

Eight-year-old Clovia, which operates a "bridge-to-premium D2C brand" and sells over 3,500 products across innerwear and loungewear categories for millennial women, had raised about $25.8 million prior to Sunday announcement, according to insight platform Tracxn. Clovia's parent firm Purple Panda Fashions was valued at about $43 million in its most recent funding round in December 2020.

"Clovia is excited to become a part of the Reliance Retail family," said Pankaj Vermani, founder and chief executive of Clovia, in a statement.

"Through this partnership, we will benefit from Reliance's scale and retail expertise, extending the presence of the brand and bring together stronger value proposition through world class quality, design and fashion in the intimate wear category. We look forward to making Clovia the most loved brand in this category.”

Reliance Retail, which has acquired online lingerie brands Zivame and Amante in recent years, said its $125 million investment in Clovia includes some secondary stake purchase.

“Reliance has always been at the forefront of enhancing choices and offering best value proposition to consumers," said Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures, in a statement.

"We are pleased to add style, quality and design-led intimate wear brand ‘Clovia’ to our portfolio. We look forward to working with the strong management team at Clovia to take the business to greater heights,” she added.

Recommended Stories

  • India tax department probe into Infra.Market finds bogus purchases, undisclosed income

    The Indian Income Tax Department says it has found and seized "a large number of incriminating evidences" that reveals that a Pune and Thane-based unicorn startup, referring to Infra.Market, "booked bogus purchases" and disclosed an additional income of more than $29.4 million following a rare probe into a startup. Infra.Market -- a startup, backed by Tiger Global, Nexus Venture Partners and Accel and valued at $2.5 billion, that helps construction and real estate companies procure materials and handle logistics for their projects -- "made huge unaccounted cash expenditure and obtained accommodation entries, aggregating to the tune of over Rs 400 crore [$52.7 million]," the department said in a statement to the press Sunday. The executives at the startup, when confronted by the tax authority, "admitted under oath this modus operandi, disclosed additional income of more than Rs. 224 crore [$29.49 million] in various assessment years, and consequently offered to pay their due tax liability," the department said.

  • Saudi Arabia hikes oil investments as it profits from price surge

    Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco, under pressure from the West to boost output amid soaring prices, pledged on Sunday to hike investments by around 50% this year as it reported a doubling in 2021 profits. Oil prices leapt 50% last year as demand recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and then surged above $100 a barrel to 14 year highs in February after Russia invaded Ukraine, leading Western nations to urge major producers to increase output. Aramco said it would boost its capital expenditure (capex) to $40-50 billion this year, with further growth expected until around the middle of the decade.

  • Haunting Photo Captures Irpin Family’s Desperate Bid to Flee Russian Forces

    Jonathan AlpeyrieKYIV—Her arm was outstretched towards a small carry-on bag of essentials that she had hoped would accompany the family to safety.They didn’t make it.A shell fired into the Kyiv suburb of Irpin by Vladimir Putin’s forces killed the family instantly. Video of the attack would travel around the world, as a shocking encapsulation of the cruelty of the Kremlin’s murderous invasion.Minutes after the blast, emergency responders covered the body of Tatyana Perebeynos as well as her daug

  • Urban mining transforms Brazil neighborhoods into ghost town

    This part of Maceio, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern Alagoas state, used to buzz with the sounds of cars, commerce and children playing. It went silent as residents evacuated en masse, eager to escape the looming destruction of their homes, which were cracking and crumbling. Beneath their floors, the subsurface was riddled with dozens of cavities: the legacy of four decades of rock salt mining in five urban neighborhoods.

  • Durbin says China's Xi must decide his place in history

    Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Sunday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will need to decide what his place in history will be amid Beijing's seemingly neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine."President Xi has to decide his place in history and China's place in the world. If they are going to be part of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his barbaric conduct in Ukraine, he's going to run the risk of discrediting his...

  • Brookfield Buys Australia’s La Trobe Financial From Blackstone

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will acquire one of Australia’s largest non-bank lenders, La Trobe Financial, from Blackstone Inc. for a valuation of about A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarUkraine Update: Turkey Says Kyiv, Mosco

  • GM Buys SoftBank’s $2.1 Billion Stake in Cruise Self-Driving Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. bought out the SoftBank Vision Fund 1’s stake in self-driving startup Cruise LLC for $2.1 billion, ending the Japanese investment firm’s involvement in the business and giving the Detroit automaker 80% ownership.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia i

  • Analyst Report: PPG Industries, Inc.

    PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected AkzoNobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

  • Here's What AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.'s (NASDAQ:AEAE) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    Every investor in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:AEAE ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Private Advisor Group Snags $1.9B RIA

    The New Jersey-based registered investment advisor has added a large Minnesota practice with nearly 30 advisors to the fold.

  • Wayfair Stock Has Slumped. Director Michael Choe Bought Up Shares.

    Shares of home-furnishings retailer Wayfair have tumbled. Director Michael Choe bought $1 million of stock.

  • Australia bans alumina exports to Russia, sources coal for Ukraine

    "Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs," the Australian government said in a joint statement from several ministries, including the prime minister's office. It added that the move will limit Russia's capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for Russia.

  • Week’s Best: It’s ‘Buy Low,’ Not ‘Sell Low’

    Vanguard is facing a lawsuit from three investors who claim the fund giant caused thousands of individual investors to incur “massive tax bills” resulting in “hundreds of millions of dollars” in harm. Russia’s war could unleash the bear. Then Russia invaded its neighbor, making that prospect appear even more likely, writes one of our columnists.

  • Can Nvidia Rally Despite an Ongoing Bear Market?

    Shares of Nvidia have broken their downtrend from late November. The trading volume has been very active since early November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady since its late January low.

  • Migraine patch developer Zosano cuts third of jobs after FDA rejection

    The East Bay company, now down to 31 employees and a stock trading under 20 cents a share, has hired a consultant to look at financial and strategic alternatives.

  • Argentina’s IMF bailout deal includes a wild clause that rips cryptocurrencies

    Argentina has secured a $45 billion deal with the IMF to avoid defaulting on its debts, but the bailout comes with economic and anti-crypto strings attached.

  • These money and investing tips can help you build a proactive ‘all-weather’ portfolio

    If only we were better at keeping our emotions from influencing our investment decisions. Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the “very best tech companies grow right through” interest rate increases.

  • The S&P500 Is Gearing Up for 5500+

    The SPX has seen four consecutive >1% rallies this week. A feature that only has happened four times before in the index’s history.

  • How Sensitive Are Your Stocks to Interest Rates? It’s Time to Find Out

    As central banks start lifting borrowing costs from near zero, profitless startups are certain to suffer more than telecom companies. For everything in between, investors should learn to look at stocks as if they were bonds.

  • Wasabi Wallet’s CoinJoin Coordinator to Blacklist Certain Addresses

    CoinDesk's Christie Harkin discusses the implications of the Wasabi wallet CoinJoin coordinator announcing plans to blacklist certain bitcoin addresses amid concerns of Russia evading sanctions through cryptocurrency. Plus, a preview of CoinDesk’s upcoming “Mining Week” content.