U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,658.50
    -10.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,666.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,985.00
    -97.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.60
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.33
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.04
    +2.35 (+12.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3246
    +0.0031 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5660
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,866.12
    -982.70 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.75
    -35.39 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.32
    +23.88 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company, Inc.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced that it has acquired Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company, Inc. (“Admiral Metals”), a leading distributor of non-ferrous metal products in the Northeastern United States. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Admiral Metals serves a wide variety of end markets including the semiconductor, automotive, medical, infrastructure, aerospace and industrial markets through its eight strategically located service center locations which provide next-day delivery of in-stock items. Admiral Metals’ broad product offering of approximately 3,000 SKUs includes aluminum, brass, bronze, copper, stainless steel and steel in a variety of forms and shapes, including round, hex, rectangle, sheet, square, plate, and tube, among others. Admiral Metals also performs value-added custom cutting services for its customers. Admiral Metals’ annual net sales in 2020 were approximately $134 million. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Admiral Metals has built a strong reputation in the metals industry for providing specialty products, high levels of customer service and next-day delivery,” commented Jim Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. “Admiral Metals fits within Reliance’s growth strategy and disciplined methodology of acquiring companies that are immediately accretive to our earnings, and complements Reliance’s existing business by increasing our product breadth in specialty non-ferrous products. We believe this acquisition will enable Admiral Metals to leverage Reliance’s scale in order to capitalize on further growth opportunities while maintaining its strong brand recognition. We are excited to welcome Admiral Metals to the Reliance Family of Companies, our 70th acquisition since our 1994 IPO.”

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance’s average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Reliance’s acquisition of Admiral Metals as well as discussions of Reliance’s industry, end markets, business strategies and expectations concerning future demand and metals pricing and the Company’s results of operations, margins, profitability, impairment charges, taxes, liquidity, litigation matters and capital resources. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “range” and “continue,” the negative of these terms, and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates, projections and assumptions as of today’s date that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those disclosed in reports Reliance has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Risks and uncertainties related to the acquisition include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the expected benefits of the acquisition may not materialize as expected; disruption to existing business and operational relationships; and the failure to successfully integrate the acquired company. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and Reliance disclaims any and all obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important risks and uncertainties about Reliance’s business can be found in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC.

CONTACT:
investor@rsac.com
(213) 576-2428

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400


Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed This Morning

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed 4% in very early trading this morning before beginning to bounce around, first higher, then lower again. A confluence of negative macroeconomic news headlines out of China may be weighing on Nio shares. First and foremost, of course, is the worry that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may begin delisting Chinese shares because of China's failure to permit its companies to subject themselves to audit inspection by the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. On top of that worry, though, last week Chinese property giant China Evergrande Group finally and officially placed itself in default when it missed a final deadline to pay interest due on about $1.2 billion worth of international loans.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Rags to riches is a common trope in our storytelling. Some people actually live it, and few more so than hedge fund billionaire Israel Englander. Using $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management – and by 2019 his firm was managing over $39 billion. As of this year, that number is up to $57 billion. In 2020, Millennium brought in a total of $10.2 billion for its investors, and Englander took home $3.8 billion in personal earnings – which made him the highest paid fund mana

  • Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Heating Up Today

    A revamped shareholder rewards program has investors piling into this beaten-down pharma stock today.

  • Dow Jones Slips; Elon Musk Says This, Bitcoin Plunges; AMC Stock, GameStop Crater

    The Dow Jones fell. Bitcoin took a dive after Elon Musk spoke out. AMC stock and GameStop cratered amid a meme stock sell-off.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Sinking Again. Don’t Expect a Bounce Soon.

    Bearish sentiment is building in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as investors weigh the Omicron variant and other new macro risks.

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip

    If you're looking for a company with the potential to grow, in a market with a bright future, investing in growth stocks can be extremely rewarding. Two growth stocks that offer investors a great opportunity to buy on a recent dip include a leader in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, Chargepoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and world-class media and entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Serving over 5,000 customers worldwide and 76% of Fortune 50 companies, Chargepoint provides over 118,000 charging stations in North America and Europe, giving it a 70% market share in level 2 charging -- more than 7x that of its closest North American competitor.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks with over 12% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Dividend Stocks with Over 12% Yield. Dividend investing has always been an attractive option for investors who are looking for passive income, retired […]

  • Why I'm Not Buying the Dip on Cloudflare

    The market has turned hostile toward expensive growth stocks, which might spell bad news for Cloudflare.

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

    Metaverse news has been flooding the headlines ever since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms. No one knows how successful, if at all, the metaverse will be. Two companies providing metaverse services are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Crowdstrike provides endpoint security software to secure network access points.

  • China Property Plunge Worsens as Shimao Deal Raises ‘Red Flag’

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks sank to a nearly five-year low after a deal between two units of Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. heightened corporate governance concerns in an industry already grappling with a liquidity crisis.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalShares of Shi

  • Sundial CEO explains the impact of retail investor interest on the company

    Sundial CEO Zachary George joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the overall outlook for the marijuana industury and how being caught up in the meme trade impacted Sundial.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Buffett-Backed Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    The company is only on its third day of trading on the public markets and is experiencing volatility.

  • China Developers Tumble on Shimao ‘Red Flag’: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property developer shares and bonds plunged after a deal between units of Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. heightened governance concerns in an industry already grappling with a liquidity squeeze.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalJPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts

  • GameStop and AMC Tumbled. Meme Stocks Are Back Under Pressure.

    Shares of meme stock favorites AMC Entertainment and GameStop  both tumbled on Monday, a possible blow to retail investors who plowed a net $32.5 million and $4.2 million into the stocks last week, according to Vanda Research. AMC shares (ticker: AMC) fell 15% to their lowest close since May, while GameStop (GME) shares fell 14% to their lowest close since March. GameStop reported widening losses but higher-than-expected sales for the third quarter earlier this month, trying to transition to selling digital downloads as it improves its customer service. Earlier this year, the two stocks became the favorites of a group of retail investors who goaded each other on Reddit, forcing a short squeeze in several stocks.

  • Elon Musk’s 5 Best Investments

    Read about some of the most important and impressive investments by Elon Musk, the engineer and technology superstar who has founded multiple businesses.

  • Is Disney Stock A Buy Right Now, As It Trades Well Off Its Highs?

    Disney stock is trying to rebound after coronavirus closures took a toll. Here's what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Disney now.

  • Fed Meeting: Stock Market Ready For Faster Taper — But Not This

    The Federal Reserve meeting may speed up the bond taper but also surprise the stock market with a faster rate-hike outlook.