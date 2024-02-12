Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s (NYSE:RS) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that Reliance Steel & Aluminum's (NYSE:RS) stock increased by 9.8% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Reliance Steel & Aluminum's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is:

18% = US$1.4b ÷ US$7.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Reliance Steel & Aluminum's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 12% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Reliance Steel & Aluminum's significant 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Reliance Steel & Aluminum's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Reliance Steel & Aluminum's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Reliance Steel & Aluminum Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 15%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 85% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, Reliance Steel & Aluminum is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 22% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 12%) over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Reliance Steel & Aluminum's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

