Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Reliance Worldwide:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$211m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$194m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Reliance Worldwide has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

ASX:RWC Return on Capital Employed December 19th 2023

In the above chart we have measured Reliance Worldwide's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Reliance Worldwide's ROCE Trending?

Reliance Worldwide is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 26% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Reliance Worldwide thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Reliance Worldwide has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 14% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Reliance Worldwide does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Reliance Worldwide that you might be interested in.

