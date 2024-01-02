Is Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited's (ASX:RWC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 18% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Reliance Worldwide's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Reliance Worldwide is:

11% = US$140m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Reliance Worldwide's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Reliance Worldwide seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 19% seen over the past five years by Reliance Worldwide.

As a next step, we compared Reliance Worldwide's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

ASX:RWC Past Earnings Growth January 2nd 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Reliance Worldwide Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Reliance Worldwide has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 75%, meaning that it is left with only 25% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Reliance Worldwide is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 54% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Reliance Worldwide's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

